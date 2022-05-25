Manuel Portela is Honored by the Top 100 Lawyers as the 2022 Attorney of the Year in the State of New York
Manel Portela is due to be featured in the Top 100 Lawyers Magazine, 2022 Q3 Edition, and is being honored by the Top 100 Lawyers as the 2022 Attorney of the Year in the State of New York.
New York, NY, May 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Manuel Portela, Esq. is the Principal Attorney of The Portela Law Firm, P.C., New York. With over 26 years of experience, the firm provides results-driven and zealous representation in criminal defense, immigration, family law, and personal injury-related claims. Compromised of highly skilled attorneys, The Portela Law Firm has highly trained and experienced attorneys, investigators, and administrative staff who litigate complex state and federal cases. Thus far, he has represented various clients, such as small business owners and high-profile individuals, in state and federal courts. The office is open six days, including Saturdays, and the emergency hotline (917-774-9617) is available for new arrests, immigration detentions, and other emergency circumstances. As an exceptionally talented litigator, Mr. Portela is uniquely positioned to identify emerging trends in various areas of the firm’s practice. He completed his undergraduate studies at Fordham University in 1986. Subsequently, he obtained his Juris Doctor from The Washington College of Law in Washington D.C. in 1990. At law school, Mr. Portela served as Senior Editor of the International Law Journal. He commenced his career with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as a Bank Examiner. Then, he became an Assistant District Attorney at the King’s County District Attorney’s Office in New York City and resigned as a Senior Trial Attorney. During his tenure as an Assistant District Attorney, Mr. Portela worked in the Criminal Court Bureau, Early Assessment Bureau, Felony Investigations Bureau, and Supreme Court Trial Bureau. This experience led him to establish his prestigious firm, The Portela Law Firm, P.C., with offices in Manhattan, the Bronx, and Queens, New York. His experience in the public and private sectors leads him to understand the legal terrain of many areas of law, strategies of opposing counsel, and approaches of the judges.
Revered for his unparalleled tenacity, Mr. Portela and his firm have received recognition from The New York Times, New York Daily News, The New York Post, Long Island Newsday, Bloomberg News, Crain's New York Business, Telemundo, and El Diario. A member of the American Bar Association, New York State Criminal Defense Association, and AILA, he remains abreast by staying current with changes in the law. Well-known as a champion of justice, Mr. Portela uses various strategies to garner the best possible result for his diverse clientele. His extensive experience and perspicacious nature provide him with unique talents to navigate the complex legal system adroitly. Mr. Portela is also well-known for commanding the courtroom with penetrating cross-examination of witnesses and logically compelling arguments. Recognized as one of the Top in His Industry by the Expert Network, Mr. Portela has received accolades from The Top Attorneys of North America. He attributes his success to understanding the legal needs of his clients and providing effective representation with proven results. Highly praised by his peers and clients, Mr. Portela is a fierce litigator.
Revered for his unparalleled tenacity, Mr. Portela and his firm have received recognition from The New York Times, New York Daily News, The New York Post, Long Island Newsday, Bloomberg News, Crain's New York Business, Telemundo, and El Diario. A member of the American Bar Association, New York State Criminal Defense Association, and AILA, he remains abreast by staying current with changes in the law. Well-known as a champion of justice, Mr. Portela uses various strategies to garner the best possible result for his diverse clientele. His extensive experience and perspicacious nature provide him with unique talents to navigate the complex legal system adroitly. Mr. Portela is also well-known for commanding the courtroom with penetrating cross-examination of witnesses and logically compelling arguments. Recognized as one of the Top in His Industry by the Expert Network, Mr. Portela has received accolades from The Top Attorneys of North America. He attributes his success to understanding the legal needs of his clients and providing effective representation with proven results. Highly praised by his peers and clients, Mr. Portela is a fierce litigator.
Contact
Top 100 Registry Inc.Contact
David Lerner
855-785-2514
www.top100registry.com
David Lerner
855-785-2514
www.top100registry.com
Categories