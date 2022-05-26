Lanigan Ryan Hosts 29th Annual Golf for Charity Tournament
Firm event raises more than $10,000 for local nonprofit organizations.
Silver Spring, MD, May 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lanigan Ryan hosted its 29th annual Golf for Charity Tournament at the Argyle Country Club. The Golf for Charity Tournament is a fundraising event organized by Lanigan Ryan to raise money for local nonprofit organizations that are serving and impacting the community. This year, over $10,000 was raised for the two beneficiaries of this year’s tournament – Mental Health Association of Frederick County and Madison House Autism Foundation.
“Hard to imagine a better day… perfect weather, golfing with clients and friends of the firm, and raising money for two great local charities,” remarked Lanigan Ryan Partner Stephen H. Staton, CPA.
In the evening, event-goers attended the dinner ceremony where Mental Health Association of Frederick County Development and Marketing Director Rebecca Layman and Madison House Autism Foundation Board Member Steve Durante presented information about their respective organizations. Mental Health Association of Frederick County aims to build a strong foundation of emotional wellness by “[building] resilience in children, secur[ing] vulnerable families, as well as fac[ing] crises together,” as stated by Layman. Per Durante, Madison House Autism Foundation’s mission focuses on promoting, modeling and advocating for the full inclusion of adults with autism and their families. “It’s really an honor for us, not only to be here, but to be a beneficiary.”
Lanigan Ryan presented two $5,000 checks to the representatives, and afterwards, the winners of the golf tournament were announced, and the recipients of the raffle prizes were revealed. Next year, Lanigan Ryan will celebrate its 30th year holding the Golf for Charity Tournament, marking a significant milestone in the history of this tradition, continuing to not only be a premiere fundraising opportunity, but an enjoyable event for everyone involved.
To watch a video recap of the event, go to our blog: https://laniganryan.com/news-resources/29th-annual-golf-for-charity-tournament/
“Hard to imagine a better day… perfect weather, golfing with clients and friends of the firm, and raising money for two great local charities,” remarked Lanigan Ryan Partner Stephen H. Staton, CPA.
In the evening, event-goers attended the dinner ceremony where Mental Health Association of Frederick County Development and Marketing Director Rebecca Layman and Madison House Autism Foundation Board Member Steve Durante presented information about their respective organizations. Mental Health Association of Frederick County aims to build a strong foundation of emotional wellness by “[building] resilience in children, secur[ing] vulnerable families, as well as fac[ing] crises together,” as stated by Layman. Per Durante, Madison House Autism Foundation’s mission focuses on promoting, modeling and advocating for the full inclusion of adults with autism and their families. “It’s really an honor for us, not only to be here, but to be a beneficiary.”
Lanigan Ryan presented two $5,000 checks to the representatives, and afterwards, the winners of the golf tournament were announced, and the recipients of the raffle prizes were revealed. Next year, Lanigan Ryan will celebrate its 30th year holding the Golf for Charity Tournament, marking a significant milestone in the history of this tradition, continuing to not only be a premiere fundraising opportunity, but an enjoyable event for everyone involved.
To watch a video recap of the event, go to our blog: https://laniganryan.com/news-resources/29th-annual-golf-for-charity-tournament/
Contact
Lanigan Ryan, P.C.Contact
Onesimus Asante
301-258-8900
https://laniganryan.com
Onesimus Asante
301-258-8900
https://laniganryan.com
Categories