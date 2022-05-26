Integrated Powertrain System Adds On-Board Extreme Fast Charging Capability to Any Electric Vehicle
The Andromeda Power project Integrated Powertrain System ($4.7M) is awarded by the California Energy Commission (CEC) GFO-21-303.
Long Beach, CA, May 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Integrated Powertrain System can charge, and discharge, EV batteries ultra-fast through the AC EVSE from/to the AC Power Grid (or Building Microgrid). Thus, with an on board Integrated Powertrain System, there is no need for the off board DC EVSE.
The Integrated Powertrain System makes the off board DC EVSE obsolete, creating a solution for extreme fast charging/discharging directly from/to the AC Power Grid.
The Integrated Powertrain System is integrated into the EV, adding to the traditional traction functionality the new extremely fast charging and discharging capability of the battery, integrating the EV with the (micro-)grid for DR and DER.
The Integrated Powertrain System does not add weight and size to the EV. The competitive advantage of the proposed technology is the use of the components of the propulsion system already on board the EVs for bidirectional ultra-fast charging and discharging.
The lasting impacts and benefits of the Integrated Powertrain System are:
- Smart mobility as a practical opportunity for everyone
- Dramatic reduction of infrastructure complexity, weight and cost
- Multiple standard interoperability, reduction of charge time and range anxiety
- New approach of using EVs as energy storage, for example in case of emergency events
About Andromeda Power LLC
Andromeda Power LLC is a cutting-edge technology company that leverages the latest in research and development to bring innovative yet practical solutions to market. It is the green energy arm of Andromeda SRL of Italy.
www.AndromedaPower.com | @ Andromeda Power. All rights reserved. |
The Integrated Powertrain System makes the off board DC EVSE obsolete, creating a solution for extreme fast charging/discharging directly from/to the AC Power Grid.
The Integrated Powertrain System is integrated into the EV, adding to the traditional traction functionality the new extremely fast charging and discharging capability of the battery, integrating the EV with the (micro-)grid for DR and DER.
The Integrated Powertrain System does not add weight and size to the EV. The competitive advantage of the proposed technology is the use of the components of the propulsion system already on board the EVs for bidirectional ultra-fast charging and discharging.
The lasting impacts and benefits of the Integrated Powertrain System are:
- Smart mobility as a practical opportunity for everyone
- Dramatic reduction of infrastructure complexity, weight and cost
- Multiple standard interoperability, reduction of charge time and range anxiety
- New approach of using EVs as energy storage, for example in case of emergency events
About Andromeda Power LLC
Andromeda Power LLC is a cutting-edge technology company that leverages the latest in research and development to bring innovative yet practical solutions to market. It is the green energy arm of Andromeda SRL of Italy.
www.AndromedaPower.com | @ Andromeda Power. All rights reserved. |
Contact
Andromeda Power, LLCContact
August Koster
+1-714-408-1901
www.andromedapower.com
Director of Sales
August Koster
+1-714-408-1901
www.andromedapower.com
Director of Sales
Categories