Choreographer & Mentor Andye J Joins Monsters of HipHop in New Expanded Role
Baltimore, MD, May 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Monsters of HipHop is thrilled and honored to announce that Monsters Show Alumni and current AList Faculty member Andye J has joined the team in an expanded role.
In addition to teaching in select Monsters cities, Andye will take on the position of Program Support Coordinator. In this role, she will be responsible for overseeing the successful planning and completion of educational, professional and charitable programs within the company that align with Monsters Vision and Mission.
Among the projects Andye will be contributing to are: The Monsters Show, Choreographer’s Cup, Monsters International markets, community involvement and more. In addition, she will collaborate as Faculty and Alumni liaison.
Andye brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from many different facets of the dance and entertainment industry. In addition to teaching in over 40 countries, she has choreographed for major artists including Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Calvin Harris and many more. She has launched successful training and development programs such as the MAJ Program and QUEENDomination.
Andye started attending Monsters events in Chicago in 2006 where she was nominated at her first event by legendary choreographer Marty Kudelka. A year later, she got the call to join the Cast of The Monsters Show, INSPIRATIONS, directed by Tabitha & Napoleon Dumo. Andye first taught at Monsters as part of the “Next Generation” special guests in 2012 and then as a regular faculty member on the Monsters AList Tour starting in 2014.
“To be able to join Monsters within this new role is honestly an honor. It has been my home for so many years, and to be able to contribute to its expansion in this way is a dream come true,” said Andye J.
Contact
Andrew Funk
410-630-1235
https://www.monstersdance.com
