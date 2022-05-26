IEI Integration Corp. Joins the SDVoE Alliance
Pomona, CA, May 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- IEI Integration Corp. announced that it has joined the SDVoE Alliance, a nonprofit consortium of technology companies collaborating to standardize AV-over-IP hardware and software platforms.
AV-over-IP has become a popular technology since its introduction. With its benefits of using standard network devices to transmit video and audio signal, AV over IP is widely adopted by various industries across the world for content streaming, and is estimated to achieve an incredible high CAGR of 55% per year from 2021 to 2027.
"The advantages of implementing AV-over-IP technology are tremendous. It is highly scalable and cost effective," said Jordan Jiang, CEO of IEI. "We are eager to work collaboratively as a member to enhance the development of AV-over-IP solutions. Having our business certified by the SDVoE Alliance reaffirms our commitment on providing the most innovative and flexible platforms to partners across a wide range of industries."
IEI's iSDV-200CTR designed based on SDVoE technology is an AV-over-IP video streaming transceiver with high performance, zero latency, and 4K@60Hz (4:4:4) support. It provides high flexibility for AV network deployment. It can be a transmitter (Tx) and also a receiver (Rx) in one application, and it includes both copper and fiber ports with 10GBASE-T for different use scenario. Moreover, to offer a complete 4K video solution, IEI develops a free software tool, iSDV Network Video Orchestrator, featuring intuitive user interface for centralization management to enable easy configuration of all iSDV-200CTR devices.
Standardization is the key to the implementation of AV-over-IP in the pro AV market. Becoming a member of SDVoE alliance forms a sturdy foundation for IEI to develop more SDVoE-compliant 4K video streaming platforms offering maximum compatibility, stability, zero latency and uncompromised video quality.
About IEI Integration Corp.
IEI Integration Corp. is a leading AIoT, network and medical solution provider. IEI's products are computer-based and bundled with partners' technologies to offer user-friendly systems in the field of AIoT, networking appliance, digital healthcare, public security surveillance and so on. Based on more than 20 years hardware experience, IEI also provides well and complete ODM service to meet any market requirement.
About the SDVoE Alliance
SDVoE is an initialism for "Software Defined Video over Ethernet". The SDVoE Alliance is a nonprofit consortium of technology providers collaborating to standardize the adoption of Ethernet to transport AV signals in professional AV environments and to create an ecosystem around SDVoE technology allowing software to define AV applications. The alliance operates the free SDVoE Academy training platform, participates in tradeshows and conferences, publishes white papers and case studies and promotes SDVoE technology, and solutions based on the technology, to system integrators, designers, consultants and end users.
Contact
James Smith
909-595-2819
www.ieiworld.com
