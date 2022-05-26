Harris County Public Library Returns to In-Person Summer Reading Program
Houston, TX, May 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Harris County Public Library (HCPL) is returning to in-person programs for its popular Summer Reading Program (SRP). This Summer, HCPL is encouraging area readers of all ages to explore “Oceans of Possibilities,” with in-person programs and events that encourage patrons to Sing, Play, Move and Explore. From June 4th through August 6th, patrons can attend musical theater performances or weeklong camps; fun, educational science programs; movement programs such as yoga; and track their reading to earn prizes at all HCPL library locations.
Kick-off Celebrations throughout the County
HCPL has 26 library locations throughout Harris County and select branch locations will host special in-person kick off events for kids and families.
· Saturday, June 4: Katy Branch Library and Fairbanks Branch Library
· Monday, June 6: Atascocita Branch Library, La Porte Branch Library, and Kingwood Branch Library
“We see this year’s Summer Reading Program as a celebration of the whole library experience. We are welcoming our patrons back into our library spaces. It’s a great opportunity for our patrons to gather, explore and learn with their friends and neighbors for the first time since 2019,” said Jennifer Schwartz, Programming Services Manager, “The Summer Reading Program is a core experience that patrons of all ages - from infants to seniors - will enjoy.”
An “Oceans of Possibilities” for Fun this Summer
This year’s Summer Reading Program theme, “Oceans of Possibilities” speaks to the rich variety of reading, exploring, and learning available at the library. Like the ocean, the library is both wide and deep. You can sail across to find new worlds or dive to the depths of any subject. As you might expect, many of HCPL’s SRP events will center around the seas, such as in-person performances of the “The Little Mermaid” by Bright Star Theater and water-themed Yoga workshops. And what is a celebration of summer without music? Beloved children’s performer Andy Roo will present Just Add Beats at several HCPL branches. It is a week-long music camp for children to learn music production skills. Long-time partner, Houston Grand Opera’s Opera Camp will introduce kids to the magic of opera.
Summer Reading Supports Students in their Academic Goals
HCPL's Summer Reading Program was developed as an all-ages program with special attention to school-aged children to help them to maintain their reading levels during the Summer months. The tracking of books to earn prizes keeps children motivated to read and celebrates their accomplishments. Our programs are specially designed to make learning a fun, entertaining and rewarding experience. At its core, HCPL’s SRP is about families enjoying the reading journey together.
The prospect of a full slate of in-person programs has HCPL staff even more enthusiastic than usual. “We’re so excited to welcome our communities back to our library spaces this Summer,” says Linda Stevens, Programs, Partnership and Outreach Division Director. “Our librarians have been waiting for this for so long! Come on in, the water’s fine!”
To sign up for this free community program, patrons only need to visit https://www.hcpl.beanstack.org to begin logging their reading and to visit www.hcpl.net to see the full list of programs to attend at their local HCPL location. Follow @harriscountypl on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for up to date programs and events.
About Harris County Public Library:
The Harris County Public Library (HCPL) mission is to provide information and resources to enrich lives and strengthen communities through innovative services within and beyond our walls. The Library has an annual circulation of over 10 million items and is a network of 26 community-focused branch libraries is committed to providing excellent customer service, strong collections, and cutting-edge information technology for the 21st Century. Visit www.hcpl.net for more information
Nancy Hu
832-703-9949
www.hcpl.net
