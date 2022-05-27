MSys Technologies Brings Secured Digital Transformation To RSAC 2022
Alpharetta, Georgia, May 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MSys is delighted to participate in yet another RSA Conference in San Francisco for June 6, 2022 – June 9 2022. Being right at the center of industry-shaping action, MSys is sure to imbibe the central theme for RSAC 2022 – TRANSFORM. For the four days tenure, MSys leaders would explore the knowledge cornucopia through the conversations and solution-based discussions that will be held in the conference.
MSys invites from CXO’s to engineers to meet and discuss insights that would potentially spark industry-changing ideas in this cybersecurity conclave. The company leaders would love to connect and collaborate with the thought masters of the digital landscape for a transformational discussion regarding the promise of a secure future from cybersecurity perspective.
Meet MSys’ DevSecOps and Cloud Security Experts at Moscone Center
MSys brings its own expertise in security-aware digital transformation with its DevSecOps and Cloud Security experts – Sunny Raskar, and Azam Mehdi – for RSAC 2022. Sunny Raskar, VP & Global Head, Sales and Marketing, states, “With the governments themselves passing executive orders for it, the cyber security concern has never been more severe than now. The digital world cannot put the security mindset on the backburner and expect a sustainable strategy for the future.” A belief firmly reiterated by the senior engineers and architects in the organization. The attendees are invited to join the MSys Team to discuss latest trends in cyber-threats and the best practices that would keep the DevOps innovations, mission critical data, and cloud infrastructures safe and resilient.
Reasons to Attend RSA Conference
The RSA Conference objectively steers towards holding discussions around security risks, current cyber-threat trends and game-changing insights in the digital security space. Owing to the frequent cybersecurity incidents in the yesteryear, the conference is themed around Transformational ideas and solutions that are imperative for the post-pandemic industry-shaping roadmap. Therefore, the focus would be around emerging technologies, hidden vulnerabilities, transparent exchange, endpoint security, Intelligence Community and more.
Important Keynotes
RSA Conference 2022 has a great lineup of sessions and talks with a mélange of speakers. These include industry CXOs, Security and Collaboration Managers, Networking experts, and other thought leaders in the cybersecurity space. Some of the most thought-provoking keynotes from Cloud Security and DevSecOps perspective are:
· Discussion regarding preparation of a shared cybersecurity posture for the digital ecosystem
· Rethinking post-pandemic security disruptions and course-correction roadmap
· Actionable insights against cyber challenges especially for network protection
· The imperative steps to ensure strong preventive measure for national security
Some of the notable keynote speakers include:
· Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Security and Collaboration, Cisco
· Shailaja Shankar, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Security Business Group, Cisco
· Rohit Ghai, CEO, RSA
· Michèle Flournoy, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, WestExec Advisors
· Dominique Shelton Leipzig, Partner, Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Leader, Global Data Innovation and Ad Tech Privacy & Data Management practices, Mayer Brown
· John "Chris" Inglis, Office of the National Cyber Director, Executive Office of the President
About MSys Technologies
MSys Technologies is a reliable partner for product engineering services and digital transformation projects for its Enterprise and Silicon Valley clientele. We design, develop and manage modern distributed systems and complex ecosystem integrations with open source, proprietary, cloud-native, and containerized technology expertise and outcome-based pricing.
To chat with their experts at the RSA Conference 2022, you can get in touch with them at:
• Sunny Raskar (sunny.raskar@msystechnologies.com)
• Azam Mehdi (amehdi@msystechnologies.com)
Sameer Danave
+91-20-6614 3482
https://msystechnologies.com/
Sameer Danave
+91-20-6614 3482
https://msystechnologies.com/
