Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Edge Electric and Sundog Capital
Austin, TX, May 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International’s client Edge Electric, one of Austin, Texas’ largest and premier commercial and residential electrical services provider, has successfully sold to Sundog Capital of Atlanta, Georgia.
Edge Electric, founded in 2009, is a full-service licensed electrical subcontractor serving both the residential and commercial markets with an emphasis in the commercial market. The company has been successful at providing electrical services on a diverse group of projects, including new construction, remodel, tenant improvement, and service.
Sundog Capital is a private equity firm founded in 2021 with a team of investors and operators focused on acquiring and growing businesses in the lower middle market. Sundog take a generalist investing approach, with a particular interest in specialty contracting services, manufacturing, distribution and consumer products. Sundog has completed its first investment in a combined platform that creates a business of considerable scale, spanning multiple high-growth geographies with excellent diversification across end markets.
Benchmark International proved value in finding a buyer with experience in the industry through its proprietary multi-medium marketing strategies. In addition, Benchmark International incorporated several campaigns with local, regional, and national associations. Benchmark International understood that our client wanted a partner to help them grow their business to its full potential and found a buyer that was excited to partner with the business and build on their impressive history and legacy.
Sandra Johnson, President of Edge Electric, commented, “I have been very satisfied with Benchmark’s excellent service throughout this sales process, and I appreciate the hard work and professionalism offered by the Benchmark team.”
Transaction Director, Amy Alonso, commented, “We are thrilled that our client has found the perfect partner in Sundog to support them with additional resources to move ahead with an ambitious growth strategy. It was a pleasure working with both parties and we are excited to watch the future success of the business as it continues to expand in the Texas market.”
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $8.25B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted thousands of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
