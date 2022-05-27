Cardinal Ritter Senior Services' Gala Raises Over $200,000
Fundraiser to benefit those in need who utilize the nonprofit's programs and services.
St. Louis, MO, May 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) – one of South County’s largest independent and assisted living nonprofit communities – recently raised $203,993 at its 19th annual Heart & Cross Gala. Proceeds from the benefit will provide social, health, and housing programs and services for those in need.
The gala honored Heart & Cross recipient Jacquelin Naunheim, a former board member and nearly 30-year CRSS supporter. The award is presented by the CRSS’ Board of Directors to an individual, group or program who serves senior adults.
Two board members, Joe Downs and Steve Young, were recognized for their service as they termed off the board. Downs has served as the board president since 2018, and Young was on the board for more than 20 years. The evening also recognized the retirement of Catholic Charities president Theresa Ruzicka and CRSS’ Ann Jones, who worked at the nonprofit’s Our Lady of Life community for more than 30 years.
“The gala’s generous supporters enable us to continue serving those who need us most,” said Cardinal Ritter Senior Services’ CEO Chris Baechle. “I am thrilled to say we raised more than $200,000, which will provide a myriad of programs and services to those who live without adequate means.” Baechle added that there is no Medicaid coverage in Missouri for assisted living facilities, so “the funds raised help older adults who need our assistance because they may not have safe living options in our community.”
Founded in 1961, Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) creates communities that promote the dignity of human life and reflect the spirit of Jesus Christ. CRSS impacts nearly 3,750 seniors – with 60% of the 1,711 directly served lacking adequate resources – who benefit from housing options including independent or assisted living, memory care, affordable apartments, and skilled nursing communities. In addition to its main Shrewsbury campus located at 7601 Watson Rd., the nonprofit has 10 affordable HUD total apartment communities throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area and a robust social services department. For more information about CRSS, call (314) 961-8000.
