SMC Exhibits at Automate 2022, June 6-9 in Detroit
Automate is the largest solutions-based showcase of robotics, motion control, vision, artificial intelligence and automation industry trends held in North America organized by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), a merger of the three trade groups: Robotics Industries Association (RIA), Advancing Vision + Imaging (AIA), and the Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA).
Noblesville, IN, May 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Visit SMC Corporation of America’s booth at #2243 where they will exhibit end-of-arm tooling for robots and cobots for pick and place industrial applications with magnetic, electric and pneumatic grippers, vacuum technologies, electric and pneumatic actuators, Industrial IoT compatible sensors as well as static control ionizers.
Other products on display are:
· Wireless Communications for EOAT
· Compact & Lightweight Solenoid Valve Manifolds
· Magnetic, Electric, Pneumatic Grippers
· Vacuum Generators and Cups
· Multi-axis Electric Actuators
· Anti-static Discharge Ionizers
· Energy Saving Leak Detection Systems
· Digital Air Gap Checking Sensor
· Thermo-Control / Chiller Units
Visit SMC's Booth # 2243 at Automate 2022 – Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226
Trade Show Hours:
· June 6-8 (M-W) 10:00 – 5:00 ET
· June 9 (Th) 10:00 – 3:00 ET
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
