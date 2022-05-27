SMC Exhibits at Automate 2022, June 6-9 in Detroit

Automate is the largest solutions-based showcase of robotics, motion control, vision, artificial intelligence and automation industry trends held in North America organized by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), a merger of the three trade groups: Robotics Industries Association (RIA), Advancing Vision + Imaging (AIA), and the Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA).