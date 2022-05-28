Ignitarium Opens a New Office in Bengaluru, India
Bangalore, India, May 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ignitarium announced the opening of its new 8,000 sq ft office in Bengaluru, its second in the city. The multinational product engineering company has offices in the US (San Jose and Austin) and in Japan (Yokohama). It is headquartered in Bengaluru and has another large development center in Kochi.
"By expanding our office space in Bengaluru, we are offering our employees an opportunity to come back to the workplace and collaborate on engineering projects, which they were unable to do on a large scale during the last two pandemic years. We expect an enthusiastic return by employees to the flexible and modern space that our team has painstakingly created for them," said Sanjay Jayakumar, CEO & Co-founder, Ignitarium. "This is a reflection of our long-term vision and steadfast focus on scaling our teams and strengthening our business," he added.
The 100-seater office, housed in an Indiqube building is located in the Koramangala suburb of Bengaluru. Along with modern design and utilities, the space offers collaborative spaces and casual hangouts for teams.
About Ignitarium:
Ignitarium is a boutique product engineering design house that combines its deep expertise in Semiconductor, AI, and Embedded systems to realize cost-effective system solutions to solve demanding real world use cases. It has been focused on providing product engineering services for intelligent systems. Visit www.ignitarium.com to find out more.
"By expanding our office space in Bengaluru, we are offering our employees an opportunity to come back to the workplace and collaborate on engineering projects, which they were unable to do on a large scale during the last two pandemic years. We expect an enthusiastic return by employees to the flexible and modern space that our team has painstakingly created for them," said Sanjay Jayakumar, CEO & Co-founder, Ignitarium. "This is a reflection of our long-term vision and steadfast focus on scaling our teams and strengthening our business," he added.
The 100-seater office, housed in an Indiqube building is located in the Koramangala suburb of Bengaluru. Along with modern design and utilities, the space offers collaborative spaces and casual hangouts for teams.
About Ignitarium:
Ignitarium is a boutique product engineering design house that combines its deep expertise in Semiconductor, AI, and Embedded systems to realize cost-effective system solutions to solve demanding real world use cases. It has been focused on providing product engineering services for intelligent systems. Visit www.ignitarium.com to find out more.
Contact
IgnitariumContact
Nishi Anna
1-669-900-5155
https://www.ignitarium.com
nishi.anna@ignitarium.com
Nishi Anna
1-669-900-5155
https://www.ignitarium.com
nishi.anna@ignitarium.com
Categories