Period Tracking App, Femometer, Launches Discount and Offers in Celebration of 10 Million Users

Reproductive, period, and pregnancy tracking app, Femometer, is celebrating a milestone of 10 million users. Femometer is offering more than half-off the Prime Membership option, as well as select products purchased through the app. The celebratory discount will be available to users from the 1st of June to 8th of June.