Period Tracking App, Femometer, Launches Discount and Offers in Celebration of 10 Million Users
Reproductive, period, and pregnancy tracking app, Femometer, is celebrating a milestone of 10 million users. Femometer is offering more than half-off the Prime Membership option, as well as select products purchased through the app. The celebratory discount will be available to users from the 1st of June to 8th of June.
Douglasville, GA, May 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Femometer, a reproductive, pregnancy and period tracking app, celebrates a milestone of 10 million trusted users by offering a 52% discount off the Prime Membership and select products that can be purchased through the app.
Femometer announced to reward users with a 52% off discount on an annual Prime Membership, an exclusive upgrade that unlocks extended added features, like advanced cycle and chart insights, double reward points, partner binding, and more.
Jason Wu, Co-CEO of Femometer says, "We want to show how we value the trust, support, and more importantly, the needs of our users. We hope this massive discount, one we've never done before, is a way to celebrate more users together."
In addition to a discount on the Prime membership, Femometer is offering an additional 52% off on select products purchased directly through the app. Selected products include ovulation tests, thermometers, supplements, and more. The products can be accessed through the "Mall" Tab in the app, which links to the Femometer Store.
This celebratory event starts on June 1 to June 8 PST.
Femometer is an app for anyone trying to manage their period, trying to get pregnant or struggling with fertility issues. Femometer is different because it is the only app that utilizes scientifically backed technology to accurately track and predict peak ovulation days, your fertile window, and helps manage and monitor your period. Femometer offers educational content, lesson guides, community forums, and fertility tracking features. If you are pregnant or trying to conceive, Femometer tracks the progress of your pregnancy journey and growing baby, offering day-by-day health reports and reminders.
About
Femometer is a digital period and ovulation tracker, which allows users to make use of the period calendar, ovulation tracker, and fertility calculator, and track their progress using a fertility calendar, and automated graphs and curves. Femometer's goal and mission is to provide knowledge, resources, products, and accessibility for all aspects of reproductive and fertility health.
Femometer, a division of Lollipop Technology HZ Co. Ltd, was founded in 2014 and has since branched application services to products in women's health and fertility tracking, with products like BBT Thermometers, LH Hormone trackers, and supplements. Femometer is dedicated to providing education, accessibility and creating an inclusive atmosphere where the shame and stigma of infertility and pregnancy difficulties are banished, specifically for the TTC and TTT communities. Femometer is for anyone who wants to take steps to listen, care and take control of their body.
Check out Femometer on all social media channels on the app store: https://femtest.onelink.me/7uzg/pr (US) https://fmieu.onelink.me/k1hg/pr (EU) or visit www.femometer.com for more information on services.
