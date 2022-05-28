SottoPelle® Recognizes Crystal Duncan, MSN, APRN, AGPCNP-BC, WHNP-BC, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Pensacola, FL, May 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Crystal Duncan, MSN, APRN, AGPCNP-BC, WHNP-BC, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since October 2021.
Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC is a dually certified Adult-Gerontology Primary Care and Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner. Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC graduated nursing school in 2006, then Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC earned MSN in 2017.
Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC is the owner and Provider behind Pensacola Better Bodies & Weight Loss. Located in Pensacola, Florida, Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC offers medical weight loss services, direct primary care, as well as hormone replacement therapy for women and men.
Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC has the desire and is devoted to providing compassionate and comprehensive care to all patients of Pensacola Better Bodies & Weight Loss.
Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC provides insight to her personal journeys while sharing amazing recipes and tips for patients and followers of Pensacola Better Bodies & Weight Loss to try. Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC has many incredible reviews being an experienced and personable provider who always puts patients first. While understanding common struggles patients experience, Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC provides motivation and support throughout everyone’s journey.
Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC states, “At Pensacola Better Bodies & Weight Loss we understand that weight management and hormone replacement therapy is not one-size-fits-all and often requires a personalized approach… You are so much more than any health condition or diagnosis.”
"We are proud to be connected with Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC, whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT," states CarolAnn Tutera, C.E.O. of SottoPelle® Method. "We are thrilled to have Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care."
View additional information about Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC or to contact the office; please visit her SottoPelle® Method Directory Listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/crystal-duncan-msn-aprn-agpcnp-bc-whnp-bc/
Provider Information:
Crystal Duncan, MSN, APRN, AGPCNP-BC, WHNP-BC
2629 Creighton Rd, Suite 3
Pensacola, Florida 32504
850-332-6523
Company Information:
SottoPelle® Method is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about the SottoPelle® Method and to find a trained Provider near you, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone Replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical Hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for Hormone Replacement Therapy.
Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing Team
Phone: (323) 986-5100
marketing@sphrt.com
Source: The SottoPelle® Method
Contact
SottoPelle®
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
www.sottopelletherapy.com
Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC is a dually certified Adult-Gerontology Primary Care and Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner. Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC graduated nursing school in 2006, then Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC earned MSN in 2017.
Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC is the owner and Provider behind Pensacola Better Bodies & Weight Loss. Located in Pensacola, Florida, Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC offers medical weight loss services, direct primary care, as well as hormone replacement therapy for women and men.
Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC has the desire and is devoted to providing compassionate and comprehensive care to all patients of Pensacola Better Bodies & Weight Loss.
Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC provides insight to her personal journeys while sharing amazing recipes and tips for patients and followers of Pensacola Better Bodies & Weight Loss to try. Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC has many incredible reviews being an experienced and personable provider who always puts patients first. While understanding common struggles patients experience, Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC provides motivation and support throughout everyone’s journey.
Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC states, “At Pensacola Better Bodies & Weight Loss we understand that weight management and hormone replacement therapy is not one-size-fits-all and often requires a personalized approach… You are so much more than any health condition or diagnosis.”
"We are proud to be connected with Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC, whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT," states CarolAnn Tutera, C.E.O. of SottoPelle® Method. "We are thrilled to have Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care."
View additional information about Crystal Duncan, APRN, WHNP-BC or to contact the office; please visit her SottoPelle® Method Directory Listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/crystal-duncan-msn-aprn-agpcnp-bc-whnp-bc/
Provider Information:
Crystal Duncan, MSN, APRN, AGPCNP-BC, WHNP-BC
2629 Creighton Rd, Suite 3
Pensacola, Florida 32504
850-332-6523
Company Information:
SottoPelle® Method is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about the SottoPelle® Method and to find a trained Provider near you, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone Replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical Hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for Hormone Replacement Therapy.
Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing Team
Phone: (323) 986-5100
marketing@sphrt.com
Source: The SottoPelle® Method
Contact
SottoPelle®
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
www.sottopelletherapy.com
Contact
SottoPelle TherapyContact
Carol Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
Carol Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
Categories