Defence Exports: The Number 1 Leading Global Defence Exports Conference
London, United Kingdom, May 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SAE Media Group is delighted to announce the 16th Annual Defence Exports Conference, taking place on September 13 and 14, 2022 in London, UK. The 2022 Conference theme is on optimising global trade compliance efficiency.
Defence Exports will return as the leading event for industry professionals and government officials around the world, dealing with defence trade compliance. A truly global event, delegates will hear from government speakers and senior international trade compliance professionals from around the world on regulation controls including ITAR, EAR, ECR, Dual-Use and the Wassenaar Arrangement.
Interested parties can register at: http://www.defence-exports.com/armadainPR2
They are delighted to have Gary Stanley, President at Global Legal Services join them as their conference chair again this year.
Building on the success of previous years, SAE Media Group’s 16th Annual Defence Exports Conference will bring together industry experts from leading Defence companies to discuss the latest developments in the industry.
The Speaker Agenda for this year includes:
Speakers from Government and International Bodies:
· Shainila Pradhan, Director, Export Control Joint Unit, Department for International Trade
· Robert Hart, Chief, Regulatory and Multilateral Affairs, U.S. Department of State
· Thea Kendler, Assistant Secretary for Export Administration, Bureau of Industry and Security
· Racheli Chen, Director Exports Controls, Israeli Ministry of Defense
· Hiroshi Nishino, Director, International Affairs for Outreach Activities, Ministry of
· Economy, Trade and Industry
· Myriam Perez Nogueira, Assistant deputy director, Ministry of Industry, Trade and
· Tourism
· Jan Christiaan Dicke, Commissioner Military Production, Commissariat for Military
· Production, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, The Netherlands
· Morten M. Pedersen, Head of Section, Danish Business Authority
· Philip Griffiths, Head of Secretariat, Wassenaar Arrangement
· Stephane Chardon, Export Control Coordinator, European Commission
· Simona Codrescu, Conventional Arms Advisor, Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
View the full agenda and speaker line-up online: http://www.defence-exports.com/ArmadaINPR2
Sponsored by: OCR Services Inc | Pillsbury
SAE Media Group’s 16th Annual Defence Export Conference
13-14 September 2022
St Ermin’s, London, UK
http://www.defence-exports.com/armadaINPR2
#Defence Exports
About SAE Media Group Conferences:
SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com
SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.
