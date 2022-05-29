Mayor Anderson Honors Guy Whitesman with a Key to the City of Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL, May 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that The Florida Bar Tax Section celebrated Guy E. Whitesman as the 2021-2022 Gerald T. Hart Outstanding Tax Attorney of the Year at a reception held Saturday evening, May 21. During the reception, City of Fort Myers Mayor Kevin B. Anderson honored Whitesman with a key to the city. The tradition of granting a key to the city dates back to medieval times, and it symbolizes the freedom of the recipient to enter and leave the city at will as a trusted friend of city residents. Whitesman was honored with a key to the City of Fort Myers for his outstanding contributions and dedication of service to the community.
Whitesman concentrates his practice in mergers and acquisitions, business organization operations and planning, taxation, estate planning and healthcare law. He is the past chair of both The Florida Bar’s Tax Law Section and Tax Law Certification Committee. He is also the immediate past chair of Henderson Franklin's Business and Tax Department. Whitesman has been Board Certified in Tax Law since 1992.
Whitesman has received much recognition over the years, including being named to Florida Super Lawyers® Magazine every year since 2006, Best Lawyers in America every year since 2013, a Naples Illustrated “Top Lawyer,” and a Florida Trend “Legal Elite.” Best Lawyers in America also named Whitesman “2021 Corporate Law Lawyer of the Year in Fort Myers,” “2020 Trusts and Estates Lawyer of the Year in Fort Myers,” “2019 Tax Lawyer of the Year in Fort Myers,” and “2017 Corporate Lawyer of the Year in Fort Myers.”
Whitesman received his undergraduate (B.A.) and law degree (J.D.) from University of Michigan, and his Masters in Taxation (LL.M., Taxation) from the University of Florida. He can be reached at guy.whitesman@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1180.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients to build their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Whitesman or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
Categories