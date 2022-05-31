Planning for Autism in Communities and Schools
Collaboration Between TWU’s School of Occupational Therapy and My Possibilities
Plano, TX, May 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In 2020, Texas Woman’s University School of Occupational Therapy and My Possibilities were awarded $267,477 in funds from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to help promote participation for autistic students in schools and community venues. The approach, led by Dr. Tina Fletcher, EdD, OTR, was multifaceted with two main prongs of work: developing tools to help community partners meet the needs of autistic people in the community and developing tools for educators, therapists, and self-advocates to better support and educate adolescents and young adults transitioning from school to community environments. The current outcomes for autistic adolescents and adults often include social isolation and stressful/difficult attempts at participation in community events and venues, as well as extremely low rate of unemployment and high rate of reliance on social supports. This work created avenues of education for both community partners striving to create more inclusive places and educators who are looking for meaningful curricula to better prepare students for community experiences.
TWU developed partnerships with venues such as the Dallas Zoo, Dallas Museum of Arts, the Nasher Sculpture Center, and the Frontiers of Flight Museum (all part of the Dallas Sensory Consortium) to create educational materials regarding creating welcoming spaces for autistic people of all ages. These materials for the community partners include self-study courses, podcasts, and educational briefs regarding several topics, including subjects like architecture and design for autism, autism-friendliness community audits, and welcoming autistic people in community settings. They also created and piloted the "sensory space on wheels" to take to community settings to engage neurodiverse community members in sensory-friendly ways.
Kelly Wanzer, M.S., CCC/SLP worked with staff and HIPsters from My Possibilities to develop an innovative 220-page curriculum called "Promoting Community Participation for Autistic Learners." Through hands-on, practical, and engaging lessons that are immediately relevant, the curriculum aims to support autistic learners on a meaningful path toward self-awareness, self-care, and self-advocacy in community environments. Development of the curriculum included blending current recommendations for best practices with professional expertise and the valuable input of HIPsters, who trialed different iterations of the curriculum and contributed feedback on curriculum content and lessons. Implementation of innovative participatory research methods throughout this project with are in-line with current initiatives to build supports with autistic people, not for them.
To learn more about Planning for Autism, visit www.planningforautism.com.
About My Possibilities
My Possibilities is a North Texas for-cause 501(c)(3) organization that serves as a pioneering leader in vocational education for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities throughout North Texas. To learn more, visit mypossibilities.org.
About Texas Woman’s University
Texas Woman’s University cultivates engaged leaders and global citizens by leveraging its historical strengths in health, liberal arts, and education and its standing as the nation’s largest public university primarily for women. Committed to transformational learning, discovery, and service in an inclusive environment that embraces diversity, Texas Woman’s inspires excellence and a pioneering spirit. To learn more, visit https://twu.edu/.
