Lane Supply Holdings Acquires Air Center, Inc.
Denver, CO, June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lane Supply Company (“Lane”) announced the acquisition of Air Center, Inc. (“Air Center”). Since 1984, Air Center has served as the premier distributor and service provider of Kaeser Compressed Air Systems and Stanley Assembly Tools, serving manufacturers and commercial businesses throughout eastern Michigan and northern Ohio.
The acquisition of Air Center further expands Lane’s geographic presence within the Midwest and further enhances Lane’s product and service offerings to include assembly tools - complementary to their already existing compressed air systems, coatings and finishing applications, and industrial supply lines.
Brad Zotti, president of Lane Supply Company, said, “We’re excited about this strategic acquisition and to welcome the Air Center team to the Lane family. The acquisition of Air Center is a great fit for us in every way, allowing us to expand our geographic presence, product and service offerings, and customer base. This acquisition goes beyond revenue potential; Air Center is culturally a good fit with similar values and customer philosophies as well as talented employees who know the industry.”
Air Center will continue serving existing and new customers throughout eastern Michigan and northern Ohio, operating under the same name.
About Lane Supply Company
Since 1955, Lane Supply Company (www.lanesupplycompany.com) has provided a wide variety of industrial supplies and equipment to companies across the U.S. For more than six decades, specializing in the wholesale distribution of trusted industrial supplies and capital equipment, Lane has partnered with a variety of industrial manufacturing and commercial businesses to meet their industrial supply and capital equipment needs. Lane’s product lines include industrial supplies, assembly tools, compressed air systems, and coating and finishing systems. Lane serves various industrial and commercial businesses, including manufacturing, construction, countertop fabrication and installation, metal fabrication, millwork, and automotive assembly.
With headquarters in Denver, Colorado, Lane serves customers nationwide through physical locations in Wisconsin, Ohio, South Carolina, Michigan, and sales offices in Montana and California.
Media contact
Tami Matthews, Marketing Director
503.803.3682
tmatthews@lanesupplycompany.com
