Deepit Bhatti Launches CANCLD LLC and Talks About Prominence and Music Career
Santa Fe, NM, June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Deepit Bhatti is a 19-year-old influencer, entrepreneur, musical artist, songwriter, model, athlete and sketch artist who serves as the CEO & Founder of CANCLD, a media company, headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA, focused on building young talents and businesses around them.
Bhatti initially rose to prominence on his now-defunct Instagram account where he used to post his creative pictures and artworks, before turning into a rapper and businessman. He has been in the public eye since 2018 because of his aesthetic Instagram pictures and several brand deals.
Dropping out of high school at 16 to pursue a dream of becoming a Professional Footballer landed Bhatti in the social media space. He started getting a lot of traction on his pictures. After some months, he started a YouTube channel where his first video got semi-viral in just a few days and racked up over “50,000 plus” views in a matter of months.
“People started recognizing me and my work which attracted a lot of brands towards me. I remember the first brand approached me for a pretty hefty amount to advertise their products. I was completely blown away because I had only 3,000 followers at the moment. Little by little, more brands came in and that was the time I had a little taste of success,” Bhatti remembers.
While working with brands was fun but Bhatti had something else planned. He saw a lot of potential in the social media space and decided to stick with it which got him more interested in the business side of social media.
Bhatti said, “After collaborating and advertising for so many brands, I got an inkling of how the backend of a specific niched company works and eventually founded my own company CANCLD LLC, a year later.“
The versatile personality, has also been highly involved in the Music Industry since “2020” for his music career but mainly to grow his personal brand. His artist name is “Wrst Kid” and his debut song name is titled “Clones.” The company CANCLD LLC was incorporated after the first song was made.
While Bhatti may be 19, multi-talented, and creative, he’s also a very business savvy and smart with his ways to monetize his following through multiple mediums. The creativity he holds in himself from his childhood is working in favor of the 19-year-old without a doubt.
