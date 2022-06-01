Bledsoe International is Proudly and Professionally Offering EV Car Charger Installation Services Nationwide
Atlanta, GA, June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Bledsoe International (Bledsoe), one of America's oldest Black owned construction companies, has entered the Electrical Vehicle (EV) market by providing EV car charger installation for homes and commercial properties.
Bledsoe will assist EV vehicle owners with the ability to charge their cars at-home or at a commercial property. This will provide added convenience allowing electric car owners to charge their vehicles for extended hours while at home or at work. Public charging stations can be slower than home chargers which are especially inconvenient if one has to wait for another driver to finish charging their car.
Bledsoe has a master electrician with over 40 years of electrical experience who has also installed car charging stations for numerous vehicle makes including Tesla, Audi, BMW, Ford and General Motors. Bledsoe can install chargers for any EV make and model nationwide.
Bledsoe International is a leading general contracting company having started in 1970 and celebrating over 50 years in business. Bledsoe is considered one of the leading specialty trade contractors in the country specializing in energy-efficient roofing with its waterproof roof coating systems. The company has successfully completed projects in every region of the country for Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, small businesses, churches and homeowners.
E. Pierce Bledsoe
(877) 291-2751
www.bledsoeinternational.com
