Engagedly Wins the 2022 HR Tech Awards for the Best Virtual/Hybrid Solution
St. Louis, MO, June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Engagedly Inc., a leading solution provider of performance management and employee engagement software, is delighted to receive the HR Tech Awards for the Best Virtual / Hybrid Solution 2022 in Talent Management category announced on 18th May 2022. HR Tech recognized Engagedly as “A solution that enables people to be their best selves at work.”
Engagedly helps organizations digitize their performance management and improve employee engagement. Engagedly’s cloud platform is built to enable your teams, execute your strategies, and engage your employees. It offers an easy-to-use and comprehensive set of features to ensure that people’s reviews are effective and easy, so that employees stay engaged and productive.
“It is exciting to win HR Tech Awards two years in a row. Winning the best hybrid / virtual solution in the talent management category is a testament to how Engagedly has been successfully able to bridge the gap between people and strategy for our clients in #futureofwork." - Sri Chellappa, President and Co-Founder at Engagedly Inc.
The HR Tech Awards, powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, is to help buyers and employers understand some of the best companies in the industry for technology selection needs. According to Lighthouse Research & Advisory data, more than 5,000 providers exist across the HR technology landscape today, with more entering the space every single day. This year, the HR Tech Awards is recognizing approximately 1% of those firms for their focus on creating solutions that solve problems their customers care about.
"With fragmentation in the talent management space, it's easy to be overwhelmed by too many tools. Engagedly brings a robust, comprehensive solution to the table that employees actually like to use. One customer gave it the highest praise, citing the platform's ability to support culture development and evolution over time." - Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory
Checkout the complete list of winners here: https://lhra.io/blog/hr-tech-awards-2022-winners-announced/
About Engagedly
Engagedly is a fast-paced growth provider and an award-winning talent management solution provider. Built upon best practices and decades of research, Engagedly’s People + Strategy platform is evolving performance management, development and engagement to drive successful organizational outcomes across the globe. Engagedly’s E3 unified platform combines the power of business strategy execution, talent enablement, and employee engagement with one easy-to-use software solution. To learn more about Engagedly, visit: https://engagedly.com/.
About Lighthouse Research & Advisory
Lighthouse Research & Advisory is a modern, independent analyst firm dedicated to setting the standard for excellence in talent, learning, and HR with practical research and a hands-on approach. By providing compelling research and actionable insights, our team enables HR, learning, and talent leaders to deliver more value to the business. Our research examines competitive practices, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative strategies.
To learn more about Lighthouse Research & Advisory, visit https://lhra.io.
Contact
Engagedly Inc.
Srikant Chellappa
+1-650-485-1642
https://engagedly.com/
Srikant Chellappa
+1-650-485-1642
https://engagedly.com/
