Here’s How This 23-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Waves in the Digital Marketing World by Creating 22Apps, a Long Awaited No-Code App Building Software
22apps was created to assist entrepreneurs and small business owners in entering the world of mobile app marketing by providing a simple to use, no-code mobile app building software.
Vancouver, Canada, June 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- 22apps has officially introduced its new app building software that features a user-friendly, drag-and-drop interface and doesn't require a single line of code to build an entire app from scratch. 22apps strives to provide not only the best experience with their software but also the best customer service, creating a high quality experience for users right from the start. At its core, the company aims to help businesses by creating an easy way to expand their marketing efforts through mobile app marketing. 22apps is on a mission to help thousands of entrepreneurs build their own app through their online platform, 22apps.com.
“The tools entrepreneurs use in business are outdated. In social media, less than 1% of our audience engages with our message and in email marketing everything gets sent to spam or doesn't get opened at all…By leveraging mobile apps, anyone can easily access you, your content and your world in seconds, you control the platform and the materials shown, and you notifications and messages actually get delivered.” -CEO of 22apps, Matthew McGregor, 2021
Email and social media marketing have become oversaturated and not as reliable in contrast to mobile app marketing. Data from Google Analytics’ Benchmarking feature showed that in the US, mobile devices accounted for 61% of website visits, whereas desktops accounted for only 35.7%. The remaining 3.3% of website visits were from tablets. It’s no secret that people are now spending a majority of their time on mobile devices and therefore having a mobile app platform is becoming increasingly important for business owners.
Because mobile app marketing has become one of the most powerful forms of marketing in our society, 22apps has designed an intuitive platform that allows anyone to build their own mobile app with no coding knowledge required. For first time users, 22apps provides free training materials that range from how to navigate the 22apps platform to how to publish your finished app to Apple and Google.
The drag-and-drop interface of the 22apps software allows the user to easily design and build customized app screens from scratch. Alternatively, the platform also provides a variety of templates that are available for users to use to make it even easier to build their own app. Additionally, as users go about building their app, 22apps is happy to offer help with any problems that come up as well as offering consultations for app designs. The company and software is continuously developing, and striving to create the best experience possible for their users. To do so successfully, 22apps encourages users to report bugs and feature requests to the open feedback page.
Amanda Weiner, a content optimization specialist, writes that “mobile marketing has the power to elevate the value of a brand by creating stronger, real-time connections between a company and its customers. A mobile app provides convenient access for the customers while the app icon and app notifications take up screen space and acts as a reminder for customers to visit.”
The goal of 22apps is to create the best app building platform available, to provide an alternative and more effective marketing solution to email and social media marketing, and to see a world where every entrepreneur succeeds. Anyone is welcome to try out the software at 22apps.com
22apps:
At 22apps, we strive to be a changemaker when it comes to innovative marketing strategies. We’ve seen the digital marketing landscape change drastically over the past few years and have made it our mission to create solutions that help every entrepreneur market their business better. Our state-of-the-art, drag-and-drop app builder makes it incredibly easy to design, build, and publish your very own mobile app to Apple and Android without writing a single line of code. Check it out at 22app.com.
