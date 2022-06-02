Keep Irving Beautiful Partners with Veterans Group from Amazon
Irving, TX, June 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) recently partnered with the “Warriors” group from the Amazon DAL-3 Fulfillment Center for a beautification project. This group consists of Amazon employees who are either veterans or military family members/supporters. In honor of Memorial Day, the group completed a paint service project at Irving’s Southwest Park.
On May 26, eight employee volunteers came to Southwest Park, 2800 Shady Grove Road, to begin their morning of service. These volunteers completed 24 combined hours by prepping and painting the metal safety fencing that surrounds the soccer fields, making it more visually appealing for the many athletes and spectators who come to the facility.
“We are always happy to welcome new partners,” said KIB Board member Jim Scrivner. “This is the first time we have worked with the Amazon DAL-3 center, but we hope to have more projects with them again. KIB is proud to support our veterans and their families, and having this project coincide with Memorial Day made it especially meaningful.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
