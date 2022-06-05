TF Law Has Expanded to a New Location in Columbia
Columbia, SC, June 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The criminal defense firm, TF Law, is proud to announce that they have expanded from Greenville into the capital of South Carolina. Their new office is located on North Trenholm Road in northeast Columbia.
Adam Touma was born and raised in Columbia. He attended and graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 2017. Adam worked as a public defender in Greenville County prior to co-founding TF Law. This experience helped prepare him for the realities of being a defense attorney in South Carolina. He is excited to be able to offer his services to the people of Columbia.
Chris Fedalei was raised in Spartanburg before attending the University of South Carolina School of Law, graduating in 2015. He originally planned to enter politics with a heavy emphasis on criminal justice reform before realizing he could have a more direct impact on people's lives as an attorney. Chris has previously worked as a public defender in both Greenwood and Greenville Counties.
TF Law's dedicated legal team has assisted hundreds of clients throughout Greenville and upstate South Carolina with fighting their criminal charges. They opened the firm as a direct way to help people understand and overcome their legal troubles. The level of caring they have for their clients, the open communication they offer to anyone retaining their services, and the tenacity with which they handle their cases have allowed them to quickly establish themselves as a reputable and effective criminal defense firm. They will take on a wide range of criminal charges, including those for drug crimes, DUI, assault and battery, juvenile crimes, theft, traffic violations, weapons charges, and more.
Contact
TF LawContact
Adam Touma
864-618-2323
https://www.tflawsc.com
Adam Touma
864-618-2323
https://www.tflawsc.com
