Rebuilding Together Houston Announces Thierry Tchenko as New Chief Communications and Programs Officer
He will serve on the senior leadership team, overseeing the organization’s communications, Volunteer Home Repair and Wheelchair Ramps programs as well as Community Revitalization in the East End and Third Ward.
Houston, TX, June 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rebuilding Together Houston (RTH) is pleased to announce that it has named Thierry Tchenko as its new Chief Communications and Programs Officer. He will serve as a member of the senior leadership team, overseeing the organization’s communications and leading RTH’s programs portfolio which includes its Volunteer Home Repair and Wheelchair Ramps programs as well as its Community Revitalization initiative in the East End and newly added Third Ward. Mr. Tchenko, a native Houstonian, brings government and community relations experience as well as a passion for positive impact in communities.
“I am delighted to have Thierry join our team. We welcome his fresh perspective and are excited to work with him to take our impact to the next level in our Community Revitalization neighborhoods,” said Rebuilding Together Houston CEO Christine Holland.
Mr. Tchenko most recently served as Associate Director of the Mayor's Office on Policy in Washington, DC. He also held the role of Deputy Director of the Mayor's Office on African Affairs during his time in the Executive Office of the Mayor in Washington. Before being appointed by the Mayor, he spent time as a fellow in the White House Office of Management and Budget. Additionally, Mr. Tchenko has worked on gubernatorial and presidential campaigns.
"I am honored to have the opportunity to join Rebuilding Together Houston as Chief Communications and Programs Officer,” Mr. Tchenko says. “The impact Rebuilding Together has had repairing homes at no cost for low-income residents of Houston and Harris County over the last 40 years cannot be overstated. The home is the foundation for individuals and families and my aim will be to highlight and build on the various ways Rebuilding Together has lived up to its mission of: Repairing Homes, Revitalizing Communities, and Rebuilding Lives.”
He earned his Master's Degree at Georgetown University in Washington, DC and his Bachelor's Degree at McMurry University in Abilene, Texas.
For 40 years, Rebuilding Together Houston has been the only organization in our region to provide hundreds of families annually with home repairs. With more than 14,650 neighbors served, we have averaged one family helped per day, each day for 40 years. Our work adds 20 years or more to the life of a home, making it safer and more resilient against disaster. We enlist community volunteers and licensed contractors to repair the homes of low-income elderly, U.S. Military Veterans, and working families in need. Our work improves the safety and structural integrity of homes that are passed from generation to generation, helping to retain the character of Houston neighborhoods by keeping families in communities that they helped to build. Together with our corporate supporters and community partners, our mission is Repairing Homes, Revitalizing Communities, and Rebuilding Lives. Our vision is safe homes and communities for everyone. For more information about Rebuilding Together Houston visit rebuildinghouston.org or @RebuildingTogetherHouston on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube; @RebuildingHou on Twitter.
