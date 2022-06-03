GEMA Short Story Writing Competition '22 Vol. II is Now Open
GEMA declares International Story Writing Competition Vol. II open. Entries invited.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Pioneers of new-age education for young minds, "GEMA" deemed open its Short Story Writing Competition '22 Vol. II on their official website. Participants are required to send their stories along with registrations. The top 20 stories will be published in Children's Story Book (E-Book and Paperback format), and the best 50 Stories will be published on the official website with Child and School Name. All students and schools whose stories are published will receive a paperback copy of the book. The book is sold in over 30,000 stores across 150+ countries and popular E-commerce stores like Amazon.
GEMA Short Story Writing Competition is an annual event for young writers all around the world. The event has been highly successful in the past, with over 6000 Participants from 150 Schools Across the Middle East in the preceding year. Each participant is assured a Participation Certificate and a Gift Voucher. There will be a Cash Prize of $100/ $50/ $25 for those whose stories get the first three rankings. There is no minimum or upper limit on the number of participants from any school.
About GEMA:
GEMA is an online educational platform that caters to quenching the thirst of curious young minds through interactive classes and creative methods. We offer academic courses, but we also provide hobby classes and the likes taught by experts who are passionate about their field as well as about teaching them to your children. Any student who is 3-12 years old can join our classes. In GEMA, every lesson ensures effective learning using intensive lessons and teaching methods. It seeks to build a personality and confidence for your child based on the learning experiences.
Media Contact Information:
9953002157 (Ind.) / +971527809450 (Int.) /
