O’Neal Manufacturing Services Indianapolis to Hold Job Fair
Indianapolis, IN, June 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- O’Neal Manufacturing Services (OMS) will hold a job fair at their Lawrence, Indiana facility on Saturday, June 18 from 10 am – 2 pm.
The job fair will take place on-site at O’Neal Manufacturing Services’ Indianapolis facility located at 9990 East 56th Street in Lawrence, IN. Lunch will be provided for all applicants from the Pronto Taco food truck.
OMS will be holding open interviews for the position of machine operator, MIG welder, quality inspector, manufacturing engineer, maintenance technician, Human resources business partner, grounds and building technician, manual assembly, and parts cleaner.
“The job fair will be a fantastic opportunity to connect with good people in our community,” said Federico Fraga, General Manager. “As a certified Good Wages Initiative Employer, our company has worked consistently to offer competitive pay and benefits to our employees. We have multiple positions open in many of our fabrication departments across all shifts and hope to welcome many new employees to the OMS team.”
O’Neal Manufacturing Services is a supplier of fabricated metal components and welded assemblies. We provide highly integrated, comprehensive manufacturing solutions to customers who build equipment and manage projects – ranging from locomotives to forklifts and bulldozers to power generation equipment. OMS contract metal fabrication offerings include steel fabrication, tube processing, plasma and laser cutting, metal forming, welding, machining, and more to support global OEMs in North America.
We take pride in providing reliable, high-quality, solution-driven services for large original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contractors across our seven North American locations. Our extensive capabilities, experience, and expertise are what have kept us a leader in metal fabrication since 1921. Learn more about O’Neal Manufacturing Services at www.onealmfgservices.com.
Contact
Kris White
205-948-0115
onealmfgservices.com
