INC Outreach Delivers Aid to Thousands in the Visayas
The INC handed out relief packs to 10,000 people in more than 12 venues in islands in the Visayas Provinces on May 23, 24, and 27, 2022.
Visayas Provinces, Philippines, September 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- "It was very well-organized, from the start to the end of the activity. It was peaceful and full of spirituality." This is what Barangay [village] Captain Delma Quilitano said, as she described her experience in the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) outreach in Barangay Salvacion on Jinamoc Island in Samar.
The INC distributed more than 10,000 bags of rice, canned goods, and instant noodles on Batbatan Island in Antique; Bogo, Gibitngil and Olango islands in Cebu; Capul Island in Northern Samar; Guise in Capiz; Jimanoc Island in Samar; Maripipi in Biliran; Cabul-an and Nasingin islands in Bohol; Pinamuk-an Island in Aklan; Sicogon Island in Iloilo; Sierra Islands in Samar; and Tikling Island in Eastern Samar.
Since most of the outreach venues were in islands, the relief items had to be transported by outrigger boats at long distances.
"The remoteness of our island is not a hindrance for INC to bring us aid!" Carlo Carvajal, a resident of Tikling Island, enthused.
The INC humanitarian effort was in response to the needs of communities affected by economic difficulties brought about by calamities, especially the current COVID pandemic.
Barangay captains Lauriano Lomuardo (in Rama) and Romeo Candaso (in Batbatan) were thankful and considered the outreach "a big help!"
Apart from the relief items, the INC provided moral upliftment through teachings from the Bible.
The INC strives to play an active role in communities by doing "good to those who need it" (Prov. 3:27, Good News Translation).
Currently, it has active members and congregations in more than 160 countries and territories.
For more about the Church and its activities, please visit www.iglesianicristo.net.
