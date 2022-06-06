GenTent® Announces the Release of Their Newest Generator Running Cover Line, GenTent® Plus Edition
GenTent® Plus Edition extends the high-quality Standard Edition by adding UV treatment and extreme cold weather ratings.
Brentwood, NH, June 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GenTent Safety Canopies® today announced the expansion of their newest portable generator running cover line, the GenTent® Plus Edition. The newest GenTent® canopy line allows an extension to the high-quality Standard Edition by adding UV treatment and extreme cold weather ratings. The Plus Edition canopies are available for open frame or inverter models in the GenTent original size, as well as the GenTent® XL size for larger frame generators.
Further, GenTent Safety Canopies® will also introduce a Standard Edition to the GenTent® XL size effective immediately. Traditionally, XL larger canopies have been exclusively offered in the Extreme Edition; but with strong market segment growth into much larger portable generators, GenTent® will begin offering additional price competitive options to the market. GenTent® XL size will carry Standard, Plus, and Extreme Editions.
The GenTent® Plus line will be available across all marketplaces and platforms for immediate release, and compliment the preexisting Standard and Extreme editions. Plus edition canopies are constructed of NFPA 701 FR rated vinyl coated polyester and marine grade vinyl.
Plus Edition canopies carry a -32C (-25F) cold crack rating
Plus Edition canopies are UV treated for prolonged outdoor use and exposure
All Plus Edition canopies and kits carry a 2-year warranty
GenTent’s safe, inclement weather operating solution for 98 percent of the portable generator market, manufactured in the U.S., with over 100,000 units committed and sold worldwide in FY2022. GenTent products are engineered to be more affordable and convenient than stationary, steel generator enclosures, retrofit or DIY solutions.
GenTent keeps portable and inverter generators:
- Safe while running in wet weather by protecting generator electrical panels, from any angle, including blizzard or hurricane force precipitation.
- Portable and easily movable — with easy access for refueling and maintenance.
- Naturally cool — unlike generator steel, plastic, or other full canvas enclosures, cooling air is not blocked.
- Able to naturally expel exhaust gasses so no buildup of poisoning gasses occurs.
GenTent Safety Canopies Plus and other canopy editions are available for ordering online, or by contacting the company via email: customercare@gentent.com or phone: 781-33G-TENT (781-334-8368). Pricing starts at $164.99 for the Plus line canopy editions.
Follow / Engage / Share:
https://www.facebook.com/GenTent/
https://www.instagram.com/GenTent/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/gentent-safety-canopies/
https://twitter.com/GenTentUSA
About GenTent Safety Canopies
Established in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure safe operations of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent eliminates CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Clamp it, Frame it and Cover it – to WeatherProof Your Power™.
The company’s patented, portable generator safety canopies are U.S. made and relied on by the United States Army, National Guard, United States Navy, Department of Energy, NOAA, as well as homeowners and businesses during such notable storms as Hurricane Sandy, Irma, Harvey, and Maria. GenTent is considered the premier safety canopy for portable generators operated by RV owners, tailgaters, campers, homeowners, businesses and first responders. For more information, visit https://www.gentent.com/.
Further, GenTent Safety Canopies® will also introduce a Standard Edition to the GenTent® XL size effective immediately. Traditionally, XL larger canopies have been exclusively offered in the Extreme Edition; but with strong market segment growth into much larger portable generators, GenTent® will begin offering additional price competitive options to the market. GenTent® XL size will carry Standard, Plus, and Extreme Editions.
The GenTent® Plus line will be available across all marketplaces and platforms for immediate release, and compliment the preexisting Standard and Extreme editions. Plus edition canopies are constructed of NFPA 701 FR rated vinyl coated polyester and marine grade vinyl.
Plus Edition canopies carry a -32C (-25F) cold crack rating
Plus Edition canopies are UV treated for prolonged outdoor use and exposure
All Plus Edition canopies and kits carry a 2-year warranty
GenTent’s safe, inclement weather operating solution for 98 percent of the portable generator market, manufactured in the U.S., with over 100,000 units committed and sold worldwide in FY2022. GenTent products are engineered to be more affordable and convenient than stationary, steel generator enclosures, retrofit or DIY solutions.
GenTent keeps portable and inverter generators:
- Safe while running in wet weather by protecting generator electrical panels, from any angle, including blizzard or hurricane force precipitation.
- Portable and easily movable — with easy access for refueling and maintenance.
- Naturally cool — unlike generator steel, plastic, or other full canvas enclosures, cooling air is not blocked.
- Able to naturally expel exhaust gasses so no buildup of poisoning gasses occurs.
GenTent Safety Canopies Plus and other canopy editions are available for ordering online, or by contacting the company via email: customercare@gentent.com or phone: 781-33G-TENT (781-334-8368). Pricing starts at $164.99 for the Plus line canopy editions.
Follow / Engage / Share:
https://www.facebook.com/GenTent/
https://www.instagram.com/GenTent/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/gentent-safety-canopies/
https://twitter.com/GenTentUSA
About GenTent Safety Canopies
Established in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure safe operations of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent eliminates CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Clamp it, Frame it and Cover it – to WeatherProof Your Power™.
The company’s patented, portable generator safety canopies are U.S. made and relied on by the United States Army, National Guard, United States Navy, Department of Energy, NOAA, as well as homeowners and businesses during such notable storms as Hurricane Sandy, Irma, Harvey, and Maria. GenTent is considered the premier safety canopy for portable generators operated by RV owners, tailgaters, campers, homeowners, businesses and first responders. For more information, visit https://www.gentent.com/.
Contact
GenTent Safety CanopiesContact
Brian Thomas
781-334-8368 x1001
www.gentent.com
Sales & Marketing Manager
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC
Brian Thomas
781-334-8368 x1001
www.gentent.com
Sales & Marketing Manager
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC
Categories