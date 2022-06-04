NAPIM’s 2022 Summer Course Registration is Now Open
Annapolis, MD, June 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The National Association of Printing Ink Manufacturers (NAPIM) is holding its 2022 Summer Course July 18-22 at The Sonoco Institute of Packaging Design and Graphics at Clemson University. This unique learning experience will provide new and seasoned ink technicians the opportunity for in-depth training on various print processes, electronic ink development, and regulations governing the ink industry.
The Sonoco Institute of Packaging Design and Graphics at Clemson University offers a revolutionary venue featuring resources in flexographic, lithographic, and gravure printing. The move to this facility has allowed NAPIM the ability to offer additional sessions in digital printing and electronic ink development, which will be available during this year’s Summer Course.
"The NAPIM Summer Course is an exceptionally unique educational opportunity which appeals to both experienced ink technicians and those new to the field. The scope and depth of the course is unmatched by any other course or seminar. This is the course to learn about printing ink,” says George Fuchs, Director of Regulatory Affairs and Technology for NAPIM.
During the five full days of education, program experts will cover where, how, and why raw materials are used, discuss formulation testing, and application of printing inks linked to raw materials characteristics, and provide first-hand exposure to printing presses (offset, flexo, and digital).
"The NAPIM Summer Course was a great learning experience for me. I enjoyed learning about the different processes for milling pigments into pastes. This is beneficial to my job because of the constant ink development that I am responsible for. Learning about the different tools for measuring ink viscosities is also very significant for my personal growth. Fully understanding these tools has helped me improve on creating ink for various applications from stamp pads to inkjet printers,” says Benjamin Niederhauser, Research Development, Pilot Lab Technician, and past Summer Course attendee.
The 2022 Summer Course will be available to both members and non-members of NAPIM; however, space is limited. Information on hotel and travel costs can be found on the Summer Course registration page. To learn more please visit www.napim.org.
About National Association of Printing Ink Manufacturers
The National Association of Printing Ink Manufacturers (NAPIM) has been the only national trade association for the printing ink industry since its founding in 1916. The overall purpose is to promote the general development and improvement of member companies by fostering greater understanding and knowledge of the printing ink industry as well as representing the industry on a national basis. The Association exists to serve its membership, which is accomplished by being both reactive and proactive on key issues affecting the ink industry. NAPIM members include ink manufacturers, companies that supply raw materials, and manufacturers of instrumentation and equipment utilized by the printing ink industry.
Contact
Molly Alton Mullins, Executive Director
410-940-6360
https://www.napim.org/
