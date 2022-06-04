TOTS, Inc. Notifies Patients of Cyber Attack
Atlanta, GA, June 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TOTS, Inc., which does businesses as Kiddos’ Clubhouse, has notified certain patients that some of their protected health information may have been accessed as part of a cyber attack on its computer server. On April 13, 2022, an outside consulting team performing an on-site assessment of the Kiddos’ Clubhouse computer server discovered a potential breach of protected health information of Kiddos’ Clubhouse patients. A comprehensive assessment was performed and it was determined that the Kiddos’ Clubhouse server had been subject to one or more cyber attacks. While Kiddos’ Clubhouse has no reason to believe that the server was targeted for the purpose of accessing patient information, it is treating this incident as a breach because it could not definitively determine if any of the PHI was accessed or viewed.
Promptly upon learning of the incident, Kiddos’ Clubhouse worked with its consultants to enhance security measures, replaced hardware and software, and performed comprehensive staff training.
Letters were sent to patients notifying them of the potential breach on May 26, 2022. The data that may have been exposed included dates of birth, home and email addresses, internal patient account numbers, phone numbers, names, and health plan information.
“Kiddos’ Clubhouse is committed to protecting the privacy of our patients,” said Kiddos’ Clubhouse President Brett DeVore. “We worked quickly to address this incident and notify affected patients. Although we have no reason to believe that our server was targeted for the purpose of accessing patient information, out of an abundance of caution we have provided notice to our patients and encourage them to follow the instructions in the letters they received."
For more information, please call Kiddos’ Clubhouse toll-free at 833–532–2545.
Brett DeVore
678-527-3224
www.kiddosclubouse.com
