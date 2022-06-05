Shufti Pro is All Set to Attend the World’s Gaming Festival, Sigma Americas
Global IDV provider, Shufti Pro is all set to attend the world’s gaming festival, Sigma Americas, between 6 to 9 June 2022, at Enercare Centre, Toronto, Canada.
Canary Wharf, United Kingdom, June 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Globally acclaimed for its identity verification solutions, Shufti Pro is all set to attend the world’s gaming festival, Sigma Americas which is going to take place from 6 to 9 June 2022 at Enercare Centre, Toronto, Canada.
Representing Shufti Pro at the event will be Patrick Kelley (Head of Sales Americas). Catch him at the event to have your queries answered regarding KYC and AML in the gaming sector.
Americas being a growing pillar in the global iGaming industry as well as home to one of the oldest gambling sectors, the continent is a vital market for any ambitious entrepreneurs, investors or operators within the industry. The upcoming show in Toronto is perfectly timed with the passing of Bill C-218, legalizing single-game sports wagering in Canada.
One of the leading ID verification service providers, Shufti Pro offers state-of-the-art KYC and AML solutions to the gaming industry, assuring the elimination of identity theft and money laundering while fulfilling regulatory requirements. Recently, US gaming boards named Louisiana Gaming Control Board and West Virginia Lottery Board have certified Shufti Pro’s KYC/AML solutions that can be implemented in the United States market to verify the identities of players.
Acknowledging the identity verification solutions of Shufti Pro in the gaming sector, the global KYC/AML service provider has been nominated for the Sigma Americas Awards 2022 under the category of "KYC Solution of the Year.”
SiGMA is the world’s leading hub for everything involving the iGaming industry such as regulation, responsible gambling and even marketing related to the sector. This year's events will include 47% of C-Level executives from around the globe who will be sharing their ideas to bring innovations to the sector. Shufti Pro is attending the event to highlight the significance of KYC and AML solutions in the gaming industry.
Commenting on the importance of KYC and AML in the gaming industry, Victor Fredung, the CEO of Shufti Pro stated, “We are attending the world’s gaming festival, Sigma this year. In times when the gaming sector needs effective solutions, events like Sigma elevate in-person interaction and networking to generate innovative ideas for the gaming industry. Not just this we are looking forward to attending the upcoming Sigma event in Europe as well.”
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is an identity verification service provider offering KYC, KYB, and AML services to help global businesses onboard legitimate customers. The UK-based company has 5 regional offices and has launched 17 different IDV products since its inception in 2017. With the ability to verify 1000’s of ID documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro serves customers in 230+ countries and territories.
