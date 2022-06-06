Vampyre Magazine Issue 11
Los Angeles, CA, June 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vampyre Magazine announced its 11th issue featuring exclusive interviews with major Vampire Pop Culture icons Juliet Landau & Ville Valo of the band HIM sigings of the issue with Juliet Landau will take place at Bar Sinister in Los Angeles, CA on June 25th at 10pm and Dark Delicacies in Burbank, CA on July 10th at 3pm.
Vampyre Magazine is honoring the 125th Anniversary of Bram Stoker's classic vampire novel, "Dracula." This issue features cover model, Juliet Landau, (Drusilla from Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and an exclusive sneak peak at her new "Book of the Undead." Also included are an exclusive release of the title for the new book in Kim Newman's "Anno Dracula" series, (celebrating it's own 30th Anniversary this year with a special rerelease with foreword by Neil Gaiman). As well as an interview with Faith Marlow about her series "Being Mrs. Dracula" and a separate article with Ville Valo about his new solo music following his departure from the band HIM. There's also a London Guide for Vampyres, for any curious creatures of the night who'd like to explore the fog-shrouded city.
Vampyre Magazine is honoring the 125th Anniversary of Bram Stoker's classic vampire novel, "Dracula." This issue features cover model, Juliet Landau, (Drusilla from Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and an exclusive sneak peak at her new "Book of the Undead." Also included are an exclusive release of the title for the new book in Kim Newman's "Anno Dracula" series, (celebrating it's own 30th Anniversary this year with a special rerelease with foreword by Neil Gaiman). As well as an interview with Faith Marlow about her series "Being Mrs. Dracula" and a separate article with Ville Valo about his new solo music following his departure from the band HIM. There's also a London Guide for Vampyres, for any curious creatures of the night who'd like to explore the fog-shrouded city.
Contact
Vampyre Magazine LLCContact
Rachel Clinesmith
213-503-4514
www.vampyremagazine.com
Rachel Clinesmith
213-503-4514
www.vampyremagazine.com
Categories