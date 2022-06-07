Videomaker Louis Lopez Releases the Second Episode of "Where’s Jennifer?"
YouTuber Louis Lopez makes an investigative YouTube series on the disappearance of Jennifer Kesse.
Orlando, FL, June 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Young video maker, Louis Lopez released the second episode of his latest investigative YouTube video series based on the disappearance of Jennifer Kesse. He has released the second episode of the series, "Where’s Jennifer?" Episode 2 - “Clues” on his YouTube channel OtownsWorldsFinest on June 2, 2022. The episode gives the audience an incredible insight into the case of Jennifer Kesse’s disappearance that happened 16 years ago.
The talented YouTuber released the trailer of his series on December 7, 2021, and released the first episode on what would be 16 years since anyone heard from her on January 23. He is currently working on the third episode that will be released soon. Louis Lopez is determined to shed light on the dark world of human trafficking that is the reason behind so many missing persons in the USA. In his YouTube series, he will not only dissect the case of Jennifer Kesse but talk about her as a person, her life, and other victims in Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando.
His company OtownsWorldsFinest spreads light on human trafficking, grooming, and rape victims in the area. According to him, when more people see her story and the story of others missing, it will be easier to spread awareness about people who are missing or still being abused. This could help bring out new information about the case. In one episode, they talk about the dark web, assuming she was sex trafficked. They cover all the eyewitness accounts, updates, and interviews and go over all the available evidence in the series.
Louis Lopez is a student at the University of Central Florida. He lived in Orlando in 2009 and 2011. He met someone around the Orange Blossom Trail area who had clear signs of grooming. This made him realize how horrifying the situation was in the area. With his YouTube series, "Where’s Jennifer? Episode 1 - The Stars Aligned: It's time" he is trying to spread awareness among people. Find episode one at http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNHXD-06rDGNry1YOobwFOQ.
