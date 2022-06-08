Digital Product Executive with More Than 20 Years of Experience Joins Founders Wellbeing as a Senior Advisor
Sydney, Australia, June 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “I have known Rob since 2005 when he came to Sydney on an MBA exchange program. We share a great friendship and a passion for having a positive impact on the community. I was delighted when Rob expressed his interest to join our mission,” said Sandeep Rao, founder of Founders Wellbeing. “Rob’s thoughtful focus on personal happiness and success has always inspired me. His strategic thinking will be invaluable to the success of Founders Wellbeing. He will be be actively involved in many of the initiatives that are underway.”
Rob is currently the Head of Technical Product Management, Global Technology Product Office at JP Morgan. Rob has held previous roles at Amazon Web Services (AWS), AIG, Citibank and Strategy&. He has helped banks transform their businesses and launch innovative products.
“I am excited to join Founders Wellbeing and to be part of this wonderful team,” said Schlaff. “Founders Wellbeing brings true principles of resilience to the challenging world of startups.”
Rob is based in New York.
About Founders Wellbeing
Our mission is to support Founders and to create advocacy for their wellbeing.
Rob is currently the Head of Technical Product Management, Global Technology Product Office at JP Morgan. Rob has held previous roles at Amazon Web Services (AWS), AIG, Citibank and Strategy&. He has helped banks transform their businesses and launch innovative products.
“I am excited to join Founders Wellbeing and to be part of this wonderful team,” said Schlaff. “Founders Wellbeing brings true principles of resilience to the challenging world of startups.”
Rob is based in New York.
About Founders Wellbeing
Our mission is to support Founders and to create advocacy for their wellbeing.
Contact
Founders WellbeingContact
Sandeep Rao
+61468700593
founderswellbeing.com
Sandeep Rao
+61468700593
founderswellbeing.com
Categories