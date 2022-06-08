GPHCC’s Closing the Gap Conference 2022 to Focus on "What’s Next?" for Business Owners in Today’s Economy
Philadelphia, PA, June 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host Closing the Gap (CTG) Conference 2022 in person at Esperanza College’s Gran Salon on Thursday, June 23rd, from 8:30am to 12:00pm. The CTG Conference is part of GPHCC’s R+ initiative, which seeks to help Latino-Owned Businesses (LOBs) successfully recalibrate, retool, and recover from the impact COVID-19 has had on their businesses. Featuring speakers and workshop sessions, the conference convenes industry executives, professionals, and businesses to better understand how to present and accelerate opportunities for Latinos within the region’s fastest growing sectors and industries.
“As we emerge from the pandemic, we are laser-focused on closing the gap for Hispanic entrepreneurs,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO of the GPHCC. The conference does that by bringing top experts, curating resources, building community, and elevating the profile of Latino entrepreneurs in the economy. We are thrilled to bring this conference, now in its seventh year, to North Philadelphia.”
This year’s conference will kick off with a fireside chat with real estate development leaders Maria Gonzalez, President of HACE, Tayyib Smith of The Growth Collective, and Randell Torres, CEO of the Greenstar Group. They’ll explore the question: How are Latinos participating in the real estate development industry? What are the opportunities for growth, and what does it take to get there?
The other sessions align with the goals of the R+ initiative by providing the tools and know-how that will help small business owners reimagine and recalibrate their businesses. These sessions will feature masterclasses in branding, project management and employee hiring and retention, led by top experts from corporations such as Comcast and Independence Blue Cross. In addition, we have curated a group of organizations, selected for their high-quality programs and resources for entrepreneurs. CTG 2022 will observe COVID-19 regulations per the City of Philadelphia to ensure the safety of its members and guests.
Registration for GPHCC members is free and $35 for non-members. Small business memberships start at $69, $49 if a new member chooses to auto-renew at sign up. Anyone interested in the advocacy and programming of GPHCC can follow the organization on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter to stay tuned. More information about GPHCC’s programs and other initiatives to help small businesses can be found on www.philahispanicchamber.org. They may also be reached at info@philahispanicchamber.org.
