AlignAcademy.com Unveils Family Stability Test, a Special Educational Report to Help Families
Ongoing Expansion of Family Educational Programs Signals Continued Growth
Jos, Nigeria, June 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As part of its mentoring series, AlignAcademy recently unveiled a new educational report to help more people find out the current status of their financial plans and the possible impact on their families.
Available for free upon request, AlignAcademy's Family Stability Test features a quick quiz based on years of research and trial-and-error in the financial services industry. The test is designed as a guide to help people figure out whether or not they need to review their current financial plans for the future of their families.
“This addition to our programs gives us yet another opportunity to serve more families,” says Winston C Ikekeonwu, spokesman at AlignAcademy.com. “Many families go through severe problems due to pressures caused by financial ignorance.”
Ikekeonwu says that there could be a little-known reason behind the increasing rate of falied marriages. Ikekeonwu continues: “We've all heard of many couples complain about infidelity or incompatibility as reasons for their broken homes. But not many of us realize that according to several studies, money problems are among the top 3 causes of divorce. If our Family Stability Test can help just one couple correct their financial plan and build a secure financial future, then all the investment that went into it would be worthwhile."
AlignAcademy.com currently offers several educational programs to realise her mission of building a world where anyone with business ideas can reach their full potential. AlignAcademy mainly focuses on serving the growth needs of investors and startups with educational solutions. For more details and comments, all inquiries should be directed to Winston C Ikekeonwu.
Available for free upon request, AlignAcademy's Family Stability Test features a quick quiz based on years of research and trial-and-error in the financial services industry. The test is designed as a guide to help people figure out whether or not they need to review their current financial plans for the future of their families.
“This addition to our programs gives us yet another opportunity to serve more families,” says Winston C Ikekeonwu, spokesman at AlignAcademy.com. “Many families go through severe problems due to pressures caused by financial ignorance.”
Ikekeonwu says that there could be a little-known reason behind the increasing rate of falied marriages. Ikekeonwu continues: “We've all heard of many couples complain about infidelity or incompatibility as reasons for their broken homes. But not many of us realize that according to several studies, money problems are among the top 3 causes of divorce. If our Family Stability Test can help just one couple correct their financial plan and build a secure financial future, then all the investment that went into it would be worthwhile."
AlignAcademy.com currently offers several educational programs to realise her mission of building a world where anyone with business ideas can reach their full potential. AlignAcademy mainly focuses on serving the growth needs of investors and startups with educational solutions. For more details and comments, all inquiries should be directed to Winston C Ikekeonwu.
Contact
AlignAcademy.comContact
Engr. Winston C. Ikekeonwu
+2348032219627
www.alignacademy.com
Engr. Winston C. Ikekeonwu
+2348032219627
www.alignacademy.com
Categories