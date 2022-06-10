BellaVee Launches Luxury Self-Care Subscription Boxes
Quarterly subscription boxes include skincare, hair care, and self-care so you never run out of product again.
Austin, TX, June 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BellaVee has announced the launch of its luxury subscription boxes full of clean and cruelty-free products. The quarterly boxes allow you to choose between hair, skin, and self-care products that are designed to make you feel good inside and out. The Refresh box includes a variety of hair care products from brands like Innersense and Kevin.Murphy. The Glow box contains skincare items from brands like Image Skincare and Finch Berry. The Crystal Connection box includes crystals, candles, and more. Each box is filled with 5 full-sized products that have been curated to provide users with the best possible experience.
"My mission is to encourage natural healing through self-care, by bringing together all of the different tools I’ve found healing and useful along my journey. I want you to find inspiration in something you didn’t even know would inspire you. At BellaVee, I want to provide modalities that shine a light on something that nourishes that connection to your body, your mind, and your spirit." - Veronica Winther, Owner
Each box includes 5 full-size products and ships quarterly. The BellaVee subscription boxes are now available starting at $119.00. For more information and to subscribe, visit https://shopbellavee.com/collections/subscription-boxes-1
About BellaVee: BellaVee was created to connect and inspire you to find all the things that Self-Care encompasses. From cruelty-free skincare and hair care to energize your space with crystals, candles, comfort, and more.
