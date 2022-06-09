Saint Louis Closet Co. Plans Donation for St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer, to Help Cancer-Related Organizations
Maplewood, MO, June 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Saint Louis Closet Co. is announcing plans to donate a portion of their June sales to St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer (STLMGAC) through their monthly giveback effort, Closets for a Cause. STLMGAC raises money for specific cancer-related organizations in the St. Louis community.
“Our partnership with Saint Louis Closet Co. is a wonderful way to spread the word about what we do,” said STLMGAC Executive Director Margie Price. “St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer is unique in that we raise money for cancer research, care, and prevention for men, women, pediatrics, and geriatrics. We wrap our arms around the cancer community and work to make a difference in the lives of those diagnosed with cancer and their families.”
Funds raised through Closets for a Cause will go toward funding grants to 501©3 cancer organizations in the metropolitan St. Louis area. For nonprofits to qualify, they must conduct cancer research, provide care to individuals diagnosed with cancer, or provide educational materials on ways to prevent cancer.
Founded in 1969, this nonprofit organization has raised millions of dollars for groups such as Children's Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis, The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in St. Louis, and The Camp Rainbow Foundation. For more information about St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer, please visit https://www.mensgroupagainstcancer.org/.
Since 2020, Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $87,623.42 to local nonprofit organizations. A full list of partners can be viewed at https://www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back/.
About Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.
For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Jennifer Williams
314-781-9000
www.stlouisclosetco.com
