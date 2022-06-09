Dress for Success Tampa Bay and Careersource Tampa Bay Celebrate Boutique’s Second Anniversary
Tampa, FL, June 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Two years ago, Dress for Success Tampa Bay and CareerSource Tampa Bay partnered to help more women get job-ready by opening a clothing boutique in the CareerSource Building at 9215 North Florida Avenue in Tampa. This month, they are celebrating the second anniversary of that landmark boutique in a three-day event, from Monday, June 13, to Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, and you are invited to join them!
Katie McGill, Dress for Success Tampa Bay’s Executive Director, said, “The boutique at CareerSource Tampa Bay is one of our three locations, and we are very proud of it. Since its inception in 2020, this location has served more than 600 women. The pandemic created a greater need for our community, and we are excited that we were in place to meet their needs.”
Diane Howard, President of the Dress for Success Tampa Bay's Board of Directors, said, “We are committed to assisting women to live their best and healthiest lives by focusing on support, comfort, wellness, and career programs that inspire them to meet their goals.”
Clients are referred to the CareerSource boutique, where they receive personal styling sessions with a knowledgeable and compassionate volunteer by appointment. Each client is provided with a complete interview outfit, including shoes, accessories, and a handbag, as well as a week’s worth of additional clothing once she's secured employment. Since its inception in 1998, Dress for Success Tampa Bay has provided interview attire for more than 25,000 women.
In addition, Dress for Success Tampa Bay also offers career search assistance, job skills training, and other development tools to help women thrive in work and life. In collaboration with CareerSource Tampa Bay, the “Moving Forward” program teaches participants how to conduct a job search using technology and social media, how to express themselves positively and effectively in a job interview, and ultimately how to obtain employment.
Dress for Success is a worldwide organization with a mission to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help women thrive in work and life.
For more information about Dress for Success Tampa Bay, visit https://tampabay.dressforsuccess.org or call 813-259-1876.
Katie McGill, Dress for Success Tampa Bay’s Executive Director, said, “The boutique at CareerSource Tampa Bay is one of our three locations, and we are very proud of it. Since its inception in 2020, this location has served more than 600 women. The pandemic created a greater need for our community, and we are excited that we were in place to meet their needs.”
Diane Howard, President of the Dress for Success Tampa Bay's Board of Directors, said, “We are committed to assisting women to live their best and healthiest lives by focusing on support, comfort, wellness, and career programs that inspire them to meet their goals.”
Clients are referred to the CareerSource boutique, where they receive personal styling sessions with a knowledgeable and compassionate volunteer by appointment. Each client is provided with a complete interview outfit, including shoes, accessories, and a handbag, as well as a week’s worth of additional clothing once she's secured employment. Since its inception in 1998, Dress for Success Tampa Bay has provided interview attire for more than 25,000 women.
In addition, Dress for Success Tampa Bay also offers career search assistance, job skills training, and other development tools to help women thrive in work and life. In collaboration with CareerSource Tampa Bay, the “Moving Forward” program teaches participants how to conduct a job search using technology and social media, how to express themselves positively and effectively in a job interview, and ultimately how to obtain employment.
Dress for Success is a worldwide organization with a mission to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help women thrive in work and life.
For more information about Dress for Success Tampa Bay, visit https://tampabay.dressforsuccess.org or call 813-259-1876.
Contact
Dress for Success Tampa BayContact
Tanya Cielo
813-337-0893
https://tampabay.dressforsuccess.org/
Tanya Cielo
813-337-0893
https://tampabay.dressforsuccess.org/
Categories