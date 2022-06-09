Approved Mortgage Reaches a New Major Milestone
Approved Mortgage, Central Indiana’s largest and oldest locally owned mortgage company, celebrates a major milestone of business excellence and service by reaching its thirty-year anniversary.
Greenwood, IN, June 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Approved Mortgage is proud to announce that it has achieved 30 years of business in providing mortgage and home loan services to thousands of families and real estate professionals.
The company has been in the mortgage business since 1992. It has funded over $6.5 billion in home loans, making the dream of owning a home a reality for thousands of families in communities throughout five different U.S States.
“There is nothing better than the feeling you get when you make someone’s dream come true,” said Derrick Christy, CEO of Approved Mortgage. “Over the past 30 years, our company has helped people get the funding they need to secure a home which has allowed us to build long-lasting relationships with our clients and in the communities we serve.”
As part of the celebration, the company is hosting a party for hundreds of clients, real estate professionals, team members, family, and friends from the last 30 years. The 30th Anniversary Party includes free food, beverages, music, and much more in collaboration with local businesses.
“We thought hosting a party would be a great way to reconnect with everyone over the years that has made our business the success it is today,” said Jim Landwerlen, President of Approved Mortgage. “We have so much to be thankful for, and we thought this event would allow us to show our gratitude.”
Over the years, the company has grown and acquired several accolades along the way. From building a 60,000 sq. ft. headquarters to expanding to multiple offices, Approved Mortgage received a 5-star rating from Zillow®, ranked Top 20 Broker by Expertise®, received an Entrepreneur® Top-Company Culture Award, and became Great Place to Work® certified.
Present-day, the largest and oldest locally owned Mortgage Banker in Central Indiana, boasts 250 years of experience in-house, including processing, underwriting, closing, and funding. The company is licensed in multiple U.S States and increased its product line to include all residential mortgage programs that serve all types of borrowers.
About Approved Mortgage
Approved Mortgage is the largest and oldest locally owned mortgage banker in Central Indiana, with over 6.5 billion funded for Indiana families. As an industry leader for over 20 years, Approved Mortgage is recognized by Zillow® as a 5-star lender, rated a Top 20 Broker by Expertise®, and ranked by Entreprenuer.com® as one of the top 25 Best Small-Company Cultures. Approved Mortgage is a direct lender with in-house underwriting that allows for same-day approvals. We provide a vast array of residential mortgage loans that has served thousands of families, making their dream of home ownership a reality. Our residential product line includes conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, reverse mortgages, and portfolio loans for purchase, refinance, and construction transactions. We also offer a variety of commercial real estate loans for multifamily, office, retail, warehouse/flex space, as well as business loans, including SBA, lines of credit, credit card merchant services accounts, and factoring. We look forward to assisting you with your mortgage loan needs by delivering just the right product you need and the service you deserve. Approved Mortgage has served thousands of satisfied clients and is an A+ accredited member of the Better Business Bureau.
Contact
Justin Hart
(317) 882-2255
https://approvedmortgage.com
