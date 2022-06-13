Koffman Incubator Member Company, 2immersive4u Recently Awarded Three Telly Awards

2immersive4u was recognized with three bronze Telly awards in 2022 in two different categories. The use of 360 - the company's bread and butter - secured them two recognitions. Third recognition was in the category of branded content. Telly’s jury awarded 2immersive4u’s premier project, where they revived a novelty pen from the ’90s using the new generation of the technology.