Mary’s Center Selected as Pinnacle Grantee from the Maximus Foundation to Support Underserved Communities
The Maximus Foundation selected Mary’s Center as their first ever Pinnacle Grantee to support critical efforts to meet the needs of under-resourced community members.
Washington, DC, June 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, Mary’s Center announced they have received a $50,000 grant from the Maximus Foundation to support critical efforts to meet the needs of under-resourced community members. The Maximus Foundation selected Mary’s Center as their first ever Pinnacle Grantee because of the organization’s dedication to promoting self-sufficiency and personal growth through health care and family development services.
“We are so grateful for this funding from the Maximus Foundation to reach more of our community members who are disproportionately excluded from traditional healthcare systems,” said Dr. Tollie B. Elliott, Sr., Chief Executive Officer. “Through our longstanding partnership with Maximus, we have been able to provide those who need us most with the resources to achieve a brighter, healthier future for themselves and their families.”
Mary’s Center will use the grant for their wraparound services, which allow participants to augment the medical care they receive through access to social support programs such as counseling, assistance for school and public benefits enrollment, health education, and health insurance navigation, all of which help participants take actions toward achieving good health and social stability.
"In recognition of their impact in our community, the Maximus Foundation is pleased to award a grant to Mary’s Center," said John Boyer, Maximus Foundation Chairman. "We are delighted to present this award to this impressive organization whose work reflects our shared values—partnering with people in under resourced communities and connecting them to the tools they need to build better lives for themselves, their families, and their neighbors. I thank Mary’s Center for its collaborative approach to enriching the lives of those it serves."
In addition to this grant, Mary’s Center has received several other contributions from the Maximus Foundation in the past which have provided the organization with opportunities to increase their reach and strengthen the communities they have served for nearly 35 years.
About Mary’s Center
Mary’s Center is a community health center serving over 60,000 people of all ages, incomes, and backgrounds in the Washington, DC metro area for over 30 years. With an integrated model of health care, education, and social services, Mary’s Center offers each participant individualized care on the path toward good health, stability, and economic independence. For more information, visit www.maryscenter.org.
About Maximus
As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.
About the Maximus Foundation
As the philanthropic arm of Maximus, the Foundation extends the mission of the Company by identifying and awarding grants to partners with specialized expertise to deliver results within the same populations and communities served by the public programs the Company operates. The Maximus Foundation is completely funded by Maximus and its employees, in partnership with local community organizations with programs and projects in the areas of child and youth development, health, and community development.
