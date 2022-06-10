Roosevelt Strategic Council Presents the 2nd Annual Facilities & Campus Energy North America Summit
Roosevelt Strategic Council's Facilities & Campus Energy North America Summit will take place this September 14-15, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
Washington, DC, June 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Roosevelt Strategic Council is proud to announce the 2nd Annual Facilities & Campus Energy North America Summit, taking place this September 14-15,2022 in Washington, D.C. This year’s summit will focus on strategic and technical capabilities to support decarbonization and electrification, improve overall energy efficiencies, reliability, and resiliency for the public and private sector built environment., highlighting this year’s theme "Improving Energy Efficiencies and Environmental Sustainability in the Built Environment."
For facility and campus energy stakeholders, you will walk away with knowledge gained from our senior-level speakers and attendees to help you improve the efficiency, resiliency and sustainability of your built environment.
The 2022 Facility & Campus Energy North America Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:
Herman Bulls, JLL, International Director and Vice Chairman, Americas
Michael McGhee, SES, PE, The U.S. Department of Defense, Executive Director, Climate Resilience
Manish Sharma, Honeywell, Vice President and GM, Sustainable Building Technologies
Maria Cimilluca, Georgia Tech University, Vice President, Infrastructure & Sustainability
Ben Suplick, University of Pennsylvania , Director of Engineering and Energy Planning, Facilities and Real Estate Services
Emmanuel Daniel, Microsoft, Director, Digital Transformation & Smart Buildings - Center of Innovation
Why Should you Attend the Summit:
RSC Summits are built on the foundation that great ideas and collaboration can occur when people with diverse expertise who may not work together on a daily basis, come together around a common challenge. This Summit’s common challenge is how to improve energy efficiency, reliability, resiliency while reducing carbon emissions and improving overall environmental sustainability in built environments for the public, private and federal sectors. Join us to lend your unique viewpoint, skill set or share your technical capabilities or business know-how to help forge new pathways to overall energy ecosystems, expand networks for future collaboration and share best practices and ideas.
As the opportunity for American leadership in climate innovation is vast, the Biden- Harris Administration is outlining key planks of an agenda including The National Building Performance Standards Coalition, announced by the White House on Jan. 21, 2022. With over 300,000 buildings within the federal government portfolio, join this conversation in September and help evolve an efficient, resilient and carbon free energy pathway for our Federal Government.
The CRE industry cannot reach net zero carbon without developing a cost-effective and feasible way to deeply retrofit existing buildings. Here from senior stakeholders on the strategic operational approaches they are undertaking and what they need from their partners to support their goals.
Higher Education and large Institutional Campuses have long served as case studies towards onsite generation. As many move to increased levels of renewables, with some setting the benchmark at 100% renewable, along with the integration of EV charging, how will they manage these assets? Who sees and owns the data in a DERs environment?
All these topics and more will be discussed and by joining us, you can engage in an interchange of ideas, expand your professional network with a diverse group, showcase your organizations innovations and walkaway with actionable takeaways.
RSC welcomes Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more, please contact Monica Mckenzie at mckenzie@rscouncil.org, 917.435.1266.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Summit can visit Roosevelt Strategic Council’s website at https://rscouncil.org/facilitiesenergy
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@rscouncil.org.
Contact
Christopher Elliott
201-672-8745
https://rscouncil.org/facilitiesenergy/
