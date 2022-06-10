Attorneys Jeff Wright and Kaylee Tuck Provide Legislative Update at Florida Planning and Zoning Conference
Fort Myers, FL, June 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that attorneys Jeff Wright and Kaylee Tuck presented a Legislative Update at the 69th Florida Planning and Zoning Association State Conference on June 2, 2022, in Captiva, Florida. During their presentation, Wright and Tuck discussed numerous topics, including pollution control standards and liability, floating solar facilities, power of land authorities, statewide flooding and sea level rise resilience, and building regulations.
Wright is a Florida Bar Board Certified City, County and Local Government Lawyer and serves as chair of Henderson Franklin’s Land Use and Environmental Law Department. He specializes in working through the complex challenges of assisting property owners, developers, associations, and investors in obtaining land use entitlements and addressing permitting concerns. His expertise includes Florida’s Sunshine Law, Public Records Law, zoning and code enforcement matters, including those faced by towns, villages, special districts, and community development districts.
Wright is heavily involved in growth management and comprehensive planning issues throughout Florida. In 2022, he was inducted into the Naples Area Board of REALTORS® (NABOR®) Legal Resources Committee, serves on the Naples Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee. In addition, Wright is a member of the Urban Land Institute (ULI), Real Estate Investment Society (REIS), and Collier County Building Industry Association (CBIA). He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Florida and law degree from the University of Denver College Of Law. Wright may be reached at jeff.wright@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1371.
Tuck practices in both real estate and land use and environmental law. She focuses her practice in commercial and residential sales and leases, development, land use, and survey matters. Tuck also serves as a member of the Florida House of Representatives, District 55.
Tuck was born and raised in Sebring. She received her undergraduate degree from Florida State University and law degree from Stetson University College of Law, cum laude. Tuck may be reached via email at kaylee.tuck@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1164.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients in building their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Wright, Tuck or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
