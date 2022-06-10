Engel & Völkers South Tampa Welcomes Realtor® Jonathan Allen
Jonathan Allen joins Engel & Völkers, a global real estate brokerage specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, South Tampa shop.
Tampa, FL, June 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers South Tampa announced that Jonathan Allen recently joined this luxury real estate brokerage located at 1646 W Snow Ave., Ste. 38, Tampa, FL.
Mr. Allen is a South Tampa native who is exceptionally familiar with the Tampa Bay area real estate market. He has held a Florida real estate license since 2014 and has worked with many sellers, buyers and investors sharing his knowledge and insight of living on the West coast of Florida. “After receiving my license nearly ten years ago, I felt compelled to share my knowledge of this great city and all it has to offer,” Mr. Allen commented regarding Tampa, FL. “As a seasoned agent, I understand how the real estate business works at all levels which helps me educate my clients on every aspect of the transaction,” he continued.
All Engel & Völkers real estate advisors are given the resources and tools to assist with local, national, and international real estate transactions. “It is evident that one of his many strengths is building rapport with his clients. This aligns with our core values of competence, passion, and exclusivity. I stand behind all our advisors here at Engel & Völkers. The culture here is one of the main reasons we have ranked a Top Workplace in the Tampa Bay area for the last four consecutive years,” states Cherie Pattishall, Broker and License Partner for both Engel & Völkers South Tampa and Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach which is located on the other side of the Bay in Pinellas County. Pattishall is also a member of the Luxury Home Marketing Institute and holds several designations including Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI), e-Pro, Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), and Professional Property Management Certificate (PPMC).
To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops rank as a Top Workplace, four years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit ww.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.
