National 5G Technology Accelerator Announces Inaugural Cohort
Indianapolis, IN, June 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nationally ranked startup accelerator gener8tor announced today the five companies selected for its first national cohort for the gBETA 5G Technology program. The startups were recruited from across the country and represent a wide variety of industries and verticals, ranging from autonomous drones to web3 infrastructure and cloud based technology utilizing the Indiana 5G Zone.
The companies will bring high-impact innovations to many different verticals including enterprise applications, first responders, brick-and-mortar businesses, manufacturers, consumers, cities and municipalities, and software developers.
gBETA is a free, seven-week accelerator that works with five startups at a time for no fees and no equity. gBETA is a program of gener8tor. Each cohort is limited to 5 companies to ensure meaningful engagement with the gener8tor team, network and other resources. Participants receive intensive and individualized coaching and access to gener8tor’s national network of mentors, customers, corporate partners and investors.
“The gBETA team has searched the nation for the best and brightest startups in the 5G space, and we are excited to host them in Indiana during the accelerator,” said Julie Heath, Vice President of Entrepreneurial Ecosystems at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. “While here, these companies will have access to the Hoosier innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives like Emerging Manufacturing Collaborative Center (EMC2) and the IN 5G Zone. Each company will be able to tap into expertise at these thriving sector initiatives faster than they could elsewhere.”
The program kicked off May 5, and the startups will work with the gener8tor team over the course of seven weeks to meet mentors, gain customer traction and pitch to investors. The program will culminate with the gener8tor Showcase Day in the fall, which will highlight each of the five companies.
“We’re so fortunate to have such a diverse set of founders from across the country, with expertise across the internet technology and communications continuum,” said Doug Applegate, gBETA Director for the 5G Technology program. “They highlight the capabilities and possibilities of what 5G Technology can bring to the world, and we’re excited to see how the companies grow.”
The gBETA 5G Technology program will be hosted in Indianapolis at the Emerging Manufacturing Collaboration Center (EMC2) in partnership with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation in an effort to attract new and diverse businesses and talent to the state of Indiana. Additional partners include NineTwelve, Gutwein Law, Barnes and Thornburg, and inDinero.
To learn more, visit gener8tor.com/gbeta/5g
gBETA 5G Technology Spring 2022 Cohort
Socian Technologies (Chicago, IL) builds autonomous drone systems that serve as the ultimate accountability tool for safer community policing. Socian’s AI adds value by tracking suspects at large and identifying weapons while supporting both law enforcement and commercial customers to save lives. Socian Technologies is coordinating pilot programs with two police departments in the Chicagoland area for rollout in Q3 2022.
Founder and CEO: Marc Ward | marc@socian.io | socian.io
Ohana (Houston, TX) flips the script on who pays for smartphones and data plans. Using advertising revenue, Ohana brings free access to information and connectivity to the world with a means to education. Ohana ushers in the world’s first quality 5G smartphone & data plan free to end-users across the globe. Ohana has plans for a 10,000 unit beta rollout in Q3 2022.
Founder and CEO: Doug Mochrie | ohanaoath.com
Qumulex (Fishers, IN) offers a cloud-based, cyber-secured, unified video surveillance and access-control solution that's easy to use. Qumulex’ QxControl is an open platform, enabling the use of cameras, door controllers, and analytics from the leading vendors to expand the breadth of solutions and intelligence available to users, without proprietary hardware lock-in. Qumulex has signed over 200 customers, and ARR is trending up with an increase in bookings > 300% YoY.
Co Founder and CEO: Libby Ball | qumulex.com
Mentore (Boston, MA) revolutionizes how companies train and retain workers. Customers use Mentore’s Iterate Labs AI and smartwatch platform to monitor and coach workers for productivity, safety and quality. Mentore’s software is used in three countries by 20 factories in five industry verticals to train their employees.
Co-Founder and CTO: Apoorva Kiran | mentore.ai
Taubyte (Dallas, TX) empowers companies to accelerate and launch globally available software for Web3, Blockchain, Metaverse and 5G, at the Edge. Current practices for Web3 companies are built with traditional Web2 platforms and processes, and Taubyte is the first true Web3 platform solution. Taubyte launched early access with core features in May 2022 and has a global presence in more than 40 locations secured with a number of bare metal providers.
Founder and CEO: Samy Fodil | taubyte.com
About gener8tor
gener8tor’s turnkey platform for the creative economy connects startup founders, investors, corporations, universities, job seekers, musicians and artists. The gener8tor platform includes accelerators, skilling, corporate programming and conferences with content on community growth, impact investing, diversity, equity and inclusion, and innovation across education, agriculture, insurance, healthcare, and more. Recently, gener8tor was named one of Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. For more information, visit gener8tor.com.
About Indiana Economic Development Corporation
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) leads the state of Indiana’s economic development efforts, helping businesses launch, grow and locate in the state. Governed by a board chaired by Governor Eric J. Holcomb, the IEDC manages many initiatives, including performance-based tax credits, workforce training grants, innovation and entrepreneurship resources, public infrastructure assistance, and talent attraction and retention efforts.
For more information about the IEDC, visit www.iedc.in.gov
