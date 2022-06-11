Shreekant Patil, Founder of PARENTNashik Expressed Views on Startup India and Entrepreneurship Development in MET, Engg. College

In the event of posters, project exhibitions, and presentations at MET Bhujbal Knowledge City, Engineering college, Adgaon, Nashik, Mr. Shreekant Patil, mentor at StartupIndia, inaugurated the exhibition and as chief guest guided students on startups and entrepreneurship to promote startup India.