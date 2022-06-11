Jennifer Perri Receives the Women’s Choice Award® for Providing Exemplary Financial Services to Women

The Women’s Choice Award is the only recognition program, identifying well-qualified advisors and firms who understand and appreciate the importance of women’s financial power in today’s economy by providing the necessary services and experiences to assist her through the life stages. Achieving this award reaffirms the commitment Jennifer Perri has to extraordinary service in addressing the financial needs of women and their families.