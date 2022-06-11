Jennifer Perri Receives the Women’s Choice Award® for Providing Exemplary Financial Services to Women
The Women’s Choice Award is the only recognition program, identifying well-qualified advisors and firms who understand and appreciate the importance of women’s financial power in today’s economy by providing the necessary services and experiences to assist her through the life stages. Achieving this award reaffirms the commitment Jennifer Perri has to extraordinary service in addressing the financial needs of women and their families.
Jasper, GA, June 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award identifies Financial Advisors and Firms based on rigorous research focused on 17 points of objective criteria, in addition to references of validation from the advisor’s peers and/or superiors. As such, it is an honor to announce that Jennifer Perri, CEO of Swan Financial Advisors, LLC., has earned the Women’s Choice Award, demonstrating a strong commitment to providing exemplary services for female clientele.
The Women’s Choice Award is the only recognition program, identifying well-qualified advisors and firms who understand and appreciate the importance of women’s financial power in today’s economy by providing the necessary services and experiences to assist her through the life stages. Achieving this award reaffirms the commitment Jennifer Perri has to extraordinary service in addressing the financial needs of women and their families.
We believe that helping support women on their road to financial security is truly a win-win for all. In fact, while people know that women control more money than men, and that women are also the financial decision makers of the household, according to a Bank of America study, women are investing 40% less than men. A study by FINRA Investor Education Foundation and GWU found that only 34% of women feel confident in making investment decisions. This leaves a lot of opportunity for advisors to work with women clients.
“Our money is inextricably tied to our individual lives and major events that happen along the way. When someone has faced a life-altering event, that is usually when I meet them for the very first time. Maybe they need help as they are mourning the loss of the love of their life, or are coming out of a divorce, or overcoming the wreckage of abuse.
"I am happy to admit I do things differently when it comes to money and helping people manage it. I flip the script on traditional financial planning by addressing emotional and situational pieces first. Once we are able to move through the emotional pieces, then we pick up the financial pieces, together. I feel blessed for the opportunities I get every day to help women reclaim power over their lives and money.” -Jennifer Perri, CEO of Swan Financial
Delia Passi, founder of the Women’s Choice Award says, “Women value financial security and yet they struggle with whom they can trust with their finances. Our goal is to simplify her life, and with the Women’s Choice Award, women and couples have a starting point they can trust. We also take pride in helping advisors and firms who have gone above and beyond to provide a superior experience to their female clientele. We applaud these advisors and the efforts they put forth to provide women with the service and financial education that they deserve.”
As the leading advocate for female consumers and former group publisher of Working Woman and Working Mother magazines, Passi created the Women’s Choice Award for Financial Advisors in an effort to help women identify those advisors who are committed to providing quality service. The award allows this outstanding group of advisors to showcase their commitment to the women’s market, while giving potential clients a starting point for entrusting their finances to an advisor.
For More Information About Jennifer Perri
Visit www.SwanFinancialAdvisors.com or email jennifer@swanfinancialadvisors.com.
About Women’s Choice Award
The Women’s Choice Award Financial Advisor Program is based on 17 objective criteria associated with providing quality service to women clients such as credentials, experience and a favorable regulatory history, among other factors. Financial advisors do not pay a fee to be considered or placed on the final list of Women’s Choice Award® Financial Advisors, though they may have paid a fee to participate in the Women’s Choice Award Financial Advisor Marketing Program. WomenCertified Inc., home to the Women’s Choice Award, awards businesses, brands and services based on high recommendation ratings by female consumers. The Women’s Choice Award represents the collective voice of women so they can help each other identify businesses that deserve their loyalty and referrals. To learn more, visit www.womenschoiceaward.com.
Women’s Choice Award®
Kathi Waldhof
Kwaldhof@womenschoiceaward.com|954-922-0846x2
Media Inquiries:
Jennifer Perri / Swan Financial Advisors, LLC.
jennifer@swanfinancialadvisors.com |404.618.6626
The Women’s Choice Award is the only recognition program, identifying well-qualified advisors and firms who understand and appreciate the importance of women’s financial power in today’s economy by providing the necessary services and experiences to assist her through the life stages. Achieving this award reaffirms the commitment Jennifer Perri has to extraordinary service in addressing the financial needs of women and their families.
We believe that helping support women on their road to financial security is truly a win-win for all. In fact, while people know that women control more money than men, and that women are also the financial decision makers of the household, according to a Bank of America study, women are investing 40% less than men. A study by FINRA Investor Education Foundation and GWU found that only 34% of women feel confident in making investment decisions. This leaves a lot of opportunity for advisors to work with women clients.
“Our money is inextricably tied to our individual lives and major events that happen along the way. When someone has faced a life-altering event, that is usually when I meet them for the very first time. Maybe they need help as they are mourning the loss of the love of their life, or are coming out of a divorce, or overcoming the wreckage of abuse.
"I am happy to admit I do things differently when it comes to money and helping people manage it. I flip the script on traditional financial planning by addressing emotional and situational pieces first. Once we are able to move through the emotional pieces, then we pick up the financial pieces, together. I feel blessed for the opportunities I get every day to help women reclaim power over their lives and money.” -Jennifer Perri, CEO of Swan Financial
Delia Passi, founder of the Women’s Choice Award says, “Women value financial security and yet they struggle with whom they can trust with their finances. Our goal is to simplify her life, and with the Women’s Choice Award, women and couples have a starting point they can trust. We also take pride in helping advisors and firms who have gone above and beyond to provide a superior experience to their female clientele. We applaud these advisors and the efforts they put forth to provide women with the service and financial education that they deserve.”
As the leading advocate for female consumers and former group publisher of Working Woman and Working Mother magazines, Passi created the Women’s Choice Award for Financial Advisors in an effort to help women identify those advisors who are committed to providing quality service. The award allows this outstanding group of advisors to showcase their commitment to the women’s market, while giving potential clients a starting point for entrusting their finances to an advisor.
For More Information About Jennifer Perri
Visit www.SwanFinancialAdvisors.com or email jennifer@swanfinancialadvisors.com.
About Women’s Choice Award
The Women’s Choice Award Financial Advisor Program is based on 17 objective criteria associated with providing quality service to women clients such as credentials, experience and a favorable regulatory history, among other factors. Financial advisors do not pay a fee to be considered or placed on the final list of Women’s Choice Award® Financial Advisors, though they may have paid a fee to participate in the Women’s Choice Award Financial Advisor Marketing Program. WomenCertified Inc., home to the Women’s Choice Award, awards businesses, brands and services based on high recommendation ratings by female consumers. The Women’s Choice Award represents the collective voice of women so they can help each other identify businesses that deserve their loyalty and referrals. To learn more, visit www.womenschoiceaward.com.
Women’s Choice Award®
Kathi Waldhof
Kwaldhof@womenschoiceaward.com|954-922-0846x2
Media Inquiries:
Jennifer Perri / Swan Financial Advisors, LLC.
jennifer@swanfinancialadvisors.com |404.618.6626
Contact
Swan Financial Advisors, LLCContact
Jennifer Perri
404-618-6626
www.swanfinancialadvisors.com
Jennifer Perri
404-618-6626
www.swanfinancialadvisors.com
Multimedia
Categories