75% of the Hard-Won Gamers on Android Are Lost After a Month, Pushwoosh New Report Says
With the Proven Linear Relationship Between Mobile Messages CTRs and the App User Retention, the New Mobile Game Apps Data Shows User Engagement Strategies are a Missed Opportunity for Gaming Apps of All Sizes
Kensington, MD, June 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Pushwoosh, the top customer engagement platform for mobile-driven businesses trusted by 80 000 clients from all over the world, has gathered and analyzed the latest mobile game apps data related to app engagement, retention, and growth. The resulting report provides mobile app marketers with data-based recommendations for boosting mobile game performance.
Key findings:
- 75.4% of costly-acquired gamers on Android stop being active in the app after one month. A high churn rate (72.97%) is stated even for the largest game apps with millions of fans (>1M of devices).
- Low retention rates are typical for game apps that grow either too slowly or too rapidly. Attracting an insignificant number of new users proves to be as unfavorable to the app growth as excessive user acquisition. For app marketers this means that besides optimizing retention efforts, they need to review their acquisition strategies.
- Push notifications are confirmed to be the most effective user engagement tool; yet, pushes from game apps currently have the lowest median CTRs across the industries: 0.13% on iOS and 1.34% on Android. At the same time, the benchmark analysis proves that high app engagement metrics (CTRs) positively affect game app user activity (DAU and MAU). Definitely, user engagement through push notifications is the strategic point for app marketers to focus on.
Other study insights can be found here: https://www.pushwoosh.com/products/game-apps-growth-guide/
About Pushwoosh
The top customer engagement platform for mobile-driven businesses trusted by 80 000 clients across the industries, including global brands such as Unilever, Deloitte, Coca‑Cola, Beach Bum, G5 Entertainment, PlayGem, and Pokelabo. Pushwoosh’s tech-easy solutions help marketers boost gamers’ engagement and stickiness with push notifications, in-app messages, and behavior-based omnichannel communications. As a result, mobile game publishers can successfully monetize their apps and achieve growth.
