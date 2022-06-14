GUICE Wealth Management Hosted the First Virtual N.I.L Conference for Athletes, Parents, Coaches and Athletic Departments
As athletes continue to sift through the the murky waters of the new N.I.L Era in search of N.I.L gold, this conference helped participants grasp a better understanding of how to navigate through, and monetize their N.I.L.
New York, NY, June 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, May 14, 2022, N.I.L Specialist, Ms. Danita Harris, CAPⓇ of GUICE Wealth Management, presented and hosted the First Annual Show Me The Money Virtual N.I.L Conference. Alongside a panel of industry experts, the nearly two hour event presented foundational instructions and steps athletes can take towards successful NIL partnerships.
The 2022 Virtual N.I.L Conference was jammed-packed with key takeaways from established N.I.L industry leaders that will help any viewer establish a game plan to start making money in the new N.I.L era. For the first of its kind, this Name Image and Likeness educational conference left quite the mark in the world with over 8K Live viewers.
Due to the rise of the NCAA college athlete turned multi-million dollar brand, NIL is a hot topic of conversation and is only picking up momentum among industry players such as athletes, management teams, agents, and creatives. What was once impossible, has now been made accessible, and athletes now have the ability to take ownership of their personal brands through the proper education, planning, and execution of a N.I.L strategy. The goal of the conference was to speak directly to economizing athletes, educating them, and their team on monetizing their brand the right way, to dispel the all too familiar tragic story of the athlete that lost their entire fortunes due to mismanagement of funds, no financial education, and no outside personal branding opportunities - due to the monopoly of the rules and regulations from educational institutions and agencies.
Name, Image, and Likeness (N.I.L) is the largest impending change coming to intercollegiate athletics. As the history of college sports has shown, the NCAA has long acted as the regulatory body that governs changes within the sport, but they did not allow student-athletes to earn revenues from their time in college. Currently, there are only state laws and proposed federal bills for Name, Image, and Likeness, but no national standard approved by the NCAA has passed.
Speakers brought foundational information on Legal, Finance, Agency, Marketing/Public Relations, Government/Compliance and Branding laying down ways to vet companies you desire to work with alongside pitfalls to avoid while navigating your way to making money.
